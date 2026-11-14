Gaza Drone Strike, Jordan Church Closures, and Hormuz Tanker Attacks on Nov 14, 2026

Israeli drone kills two in Gaza while mourners honor 70 recovered remains. Jordan churches cancel Christmas festivities after deadly attack. Three tankers hit by mines in Strait of Hormuz.

Multiple significant geopolitical developments unfolded on Saturday, November 14, 2026, across the Middle East, highlighting the ongoing volatility in the region. In the Gaza Strip, an Israel i drone strike killed two Palestinians, while mourners gathered in Jabaliya to honor seventy war victims whose remains were recently recovered. Concurrently, religious leaders in Jordan announced the cancellation of Christmas festivities following a deadly church attack, and Iran ian state media reported that three oil tankers struck naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Gaza Drone Strike and Mourning Rituals

An Israeli drone strike killed two Palestinians walking in the Jabaliya area, located on the northern edge of Gaza City, on Saturday, November 14, 2026. Mohamed Abu Selmiya, the director of Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, confirmed that the casualties were transported to his facility following the attack. When questioned about the incident, the Israeli military stated that it had targeted two Hamas militants in the vicinity. These strikes continue despite a ceasefire deal reached between Israel and Hamas more than a year ago, with at least 1,600 Palestinians killed since that agreement was implemented.

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Later in the day, dozens of mourners gathered in Jabaliya for a solemn vigil to honor seventy people killed during the war. The families of the deceased had waited weeks for the remains of their loved ones to be identified from the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes. The remains, draped in Palestinian flags, were laid out for a final ceremony where relatives placed candles and said their goodbyes. Wael al-Dibs attended the vigil after the remains of his wife and other relatives were recovered, though he noted that the remains of his three-year-old daughter have yet to be found.

The emotional toll of the conflict remains profound for families in Gaza. Mahmoud Nabhan, another mourner, lost sixteen relatives, including children and grandchildren, when his home was struck early in the war. The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing approximately 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. Israel's subsequent retaliative offensive has killed more than 74,600 people in Gaza according to the territory's Health Ministry. This ministry, part of the Hamas-run government, maintains detailed records and is considered generally reliable by UN agencies and independent experts, noting that women and children comprise around half of the dead.

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Jordan Church Cancels Christmas Celebrations

The Council of Church Leaders in Jordan announced the cancellation of Christmas festivities for this year, citing respect for the victims of a deadly attack on a Greek Orthodox church in southern Jordan last month. The council, which represents Jordan's various Christian denominations, stated that liturgical services, prayers, and spiritual observances will continue. However, public celebrations and commercial holiday events are being scaled back to reflect a tone of simplicity and solemnity. The decision was made as Santa hats began appearing in stores and holiday bazaars were being planned across the Holy Land.

The council issued a statement emphasizing that priority should be given to prayers, spiritual observances, and acts of mercy and social solidarity. They urged congregations to maintain Christmas trees as signs of hope, unity, and peace, but recommended setting aside a memorial space beside them for the victims. Nine people were killed when gunmen stormed the church during a funeral, and more than three dozen others were wounded in the attack. The council described the decision as a reflection of both the message and values of Christmas and the national spirit of solidarity in Jordan.

Tankers Hit by Mines in Strait of Hormuz

Iranian state TV reported that three oil tankers struck Iranian naval mines and subsequently caught fire around the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The report cited statements from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and the Iranian Navy, which indicated that two tankers were hit inside the strait while a third was burning east of the chokepoint. No details were provided regarding casualties, the nationalities of the tankers, or their intended destinations. The paramilitary forces warned that ships using routes through the strait without Iran's explicit approval would face similar consequences.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of Iran attacking oil tankers and other shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. These actions are believed to be intended to drive up global energy prices during Iran's ongoing war with the United States. The United States has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports, which has severely disrupted Iran's economy. October recorded the highest number of incidents involving commercial ships in the contested waters since the war began in February, signaling an escalation in maritime tensions in the Persian Gulf.