Gaza risks becoming a ‘silent or forgotten crisis’ despite ceasefire: Singapore Red Cross

Singapore Red Cross CEO Benjamin William warns that Gaza’s humanitarian crisis is at risk of being overlooked as attention shifts to other conflicts in the Middle East, despite the ceasefire. Humanitarian support remains critical for civilians in the enclave.

The situation in Gaza is at risk of becoming a neglected crisis, despite the recent ceasefire, with continued critical needs for humanitarian support to protect civilian lives.

This concern was voiced by Singapore Red Cross CEO Benjamin William on Tuesday, May 5th, during a sharing session hosted by the organization. The event featured Palestine Red Crescent Society’s president Dr Younis Al Khatib, who shared firsthand accounts of the devastating impact of the conflict. Mr. William highlighted a recurring challenge within the humanitarian sector: the tendency for global attention to shift rapidly from one crisis to another.

The ongoing broader conflict in the Middle East, involving key players like Iran, the US, and Israel, has significantly diverted focus and resources away from the plight of civilians in Gaza and other overlooked crises worldwide. This shift in attention leads to a dwindling of resources available for those still suffering, even when the humanitarian challenges on the ground are as severe, or even worse, than those receiving greater media coverage.

The world’s focus moves on, and the urgency of the situation diminishes in the eyes of the international community. Dr. Younis Al Khatib painted a grim picture of the conditions within Gaza, detailing the immense suffering endured by civilians. He revealed the tragic loss of 56 colleagues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, alongside hundreds of Palestinian medical and health workers. He emphasized that Palestinian hospitals and medical centers were deliberately targeted at times, rendering most of them non-operational.

Dr. Younis strongly condemned the blatant disregard for international law, stating that the international community had failed to uphold its principles. He described the desperate struggle of civilians to access basic necessities like food and medical supplies, with many children deprived of education for two years. While the announcement of a ceasefire last year brought a moment of hope, the reality on the ground remains challenging.

Disruptions to essential services, such as hospital and bakery operations, continue due to fuel shortages, which Dr. Younis identified as a fundamental human need. The situation underscores the fragility of humanitarian access and the ongoing vulnerability of the Gazan population. Despite the ceasefire, the Singapore Red Cross continues to face obstacles in delivering aid directly into Gaza. Currently, the organization relies on routing supplies through the Egyptian Red Crescent Society.

Mr. William acknowledged the limitations of this approach, stating that it prevents a complete guarantee of the aid’s final destination, although they maintain confidence that the majority reaches those in need. While the transit time through Egypt is not the primary concern, the significant delays are caused by the extensive queues of trucks waiting to enter Gaza. Even with the ceasefire in place, entry is restricted, limiting the number of trucks allowed to pass each day.

The Singapore Red Cross has already contributed S$2.7 million (US$2.1 million) in humanitarian aid to Gaza. However, Mr. William noted a shift in the most pressing needs, with a growing demand for medicines and other essential items, rather than solely food. This highlights the evolving nature of the crisis and the importance of adapting aid efforts to address the most urgent requirements of the affected population.

The organization remains committed to providing support, but emphasizes the need for sustained attention and resources to prevent Gaza from becoming a forgotten crisis





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