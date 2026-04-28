GCC Leaders Gather in Jeddah Amid Ongoing US-Iran Tensions and Criticism of Regional Response

GCC member states convene in Saudi Arabia to address the fallout from the US-Israel conflict with Iran, as Qatar warns of a 'frozen conflict' and the UAE criticizes the council’s weak response. The summit aims to foster regional unity amid escalating tensions and unresolved peace talks.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia , May 28, 2025 – The Gulf Cooperation Council ( GCC ) member states continue to grapple with the aftermath of the US-Israel conflict with Iran, which began with strikes on February 28.

The war has inflicted significant damage on critical energy infrastructure across all six GCC nations, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Oman. Beyond energy facilities, US-affiliated companies, civilian infrastructure, and military installations have also been targeted, heightening regional tensions. Despite the devastation, GCC capitals remain cautious about the possibility of renewed hostilities, as ongoing US-Iran negotiations for a lasting peace deal remain unresolved.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed al-Ansari, warned against the dangers of a 'frozen conflict' in the Gulf during a press conference on Tuesday. He emphasized that the region cannot afford a return to hostilities or a situation where tensions periodically resurface due to political shifts. His remarks came as leaders from Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE arrived in Jeddah for a GCC summit, though Oman’s representation remained unclear.

The summit, hosted by Saudi Arabia, aims to address the ongoing crisis and strengthen regional cooperation amid growing concerns about the GCC’s response to the conflict. The UAE has been particularly vocal in its criticism of the GCC’s handling of the war. Anwar Gargash, a senior UAE official, described the council’s political and military stance as the weakest in its history during a conference in the UAE on Monday.

While he acknowledged logistical support among GCC members, he expressed disappointment in the lack of a unified and robust political and military response. Gargash’s comments reflect broader frustrations within the UAE, which had anticipated stronger leadership from the GCC, particularly in contrast to the Arab League’s expected limitations. As the summit unfolds, the GCC faces the challenge of reconciling differing perspectives and forging a cohesive strategy to navigate the complex geopolitical landscape of the Middle East





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