Gen Z in Singapore Lacks Workplace Passion, Demands Better Support Systems

A recent survey reveals that nearly 50% of young Singaporean Gen Z workers feel a lack of passion for their jobs, highlighting significant challenges in retaining entry-level talent. The study points to a disconnect between academic expectations and workplace realities, with graduates seeking clearer goals, structured onboarding, mentorship, and more engaging training methods to thrive.

A significant portion of young Singaporeans, particularly those in the early stages of their careers, are struggling to find fulfillment and purpose in their professional lives. A recent survey conducted by the global learning platform revealed that nearly 50% of Gen Z workers, aged 18 to 28, report a lack of passion for their jobs. This finding underscores a palpable disconnect within Singapore's entry-level talent pool.

The study, which focused specifically on university graduates with one to three years of professional experience, indicated that only 51% feel motivated by their work. A further 20% admitted to actively disliking their jobs, while a substantial 29% expressed a neutral sentiment, neither loving nor hating their roles. This middle group is considered particularly volatile, prone to abrupt departures even over minor disagreements, posing a considerable retention challenge for employers.

Echoing these concerns, research from the Singapore National Employers Federation corroborates that attracting and retaining talent will be a critical hurdle for businesses in 2026. A primary driver behind this issue is the significant culture shock experienced by Gen Z graduates transitioning from academia to the professional sphere. Unlike the structured and supportive environment of university, where clear course outlines and readily available academic assistance are the norm, the workplace often presents ambiguous goals and a perceived lack of accessible support systems.

This disparity can lead to confusion and a sense of disorientation as young professionals navigate the complexities of the corporate world. The report highlights that this generation yearns for the clarity and support they experienced during their education, specifically emphasizing the need for robust onboarding processes that provide a clear understanding of their responsibilities and expectations. Furthermore, Gen Z thrives on clearly defined goals and assessment metrics, coupled with dedicated mentorship during their initial months in a role. While capable, these young individuals require a structured support framework to effectively manage this transitional period.

Beyond structured guidance, Gen Z also desires more engaging and interactive learning experiences, advocating for gamified approaches and hands-on practice within their training. Transparency in communication from leadership and opportunities to participate in decision-making processes are also crucial for them to feel valued and respected. A spokesperson from Kahoot!, a global learning platform, summarized these needs by stating, What Generation Z wants is actually quite simple: clear expectations, structured training, continuous mentorship, and fun, interactive, and work-related learning experiences. Companies that are willing to carefully design these elements will truly win the long-term loyalty of the next generation.

As Singapore continues to solidify its position as a hub for diverse global industries, fostering a strong connection with its local Gen Z workforce is paramount to sustained industry growth and innovation.





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Gen Z Workplace Challenges Employee Retention Talent Acquisition Singapore Workforce

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