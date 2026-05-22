Gen Z Rejects AI, Reacts against Ominous Threat to Jobs

The younger generation's fears of job displacement, along with the broader concerns about the future of work and education, persist despite optimistic projections. In fact, there's a decline in the percentage of 14-29-year-olds who feel hopeful about AI.

No doubt that Artificial Intelligence (AI), long hailed as a revolutionary disruptor to life as we know it, will affect everyone whether they like it or not.

However, an increasing number of the youngest cohort of workers, Gen Z, born between 1997 and 2012, is beginning to reject AI. Case in point. In this university graduation season in the United States, not one but two speakers who talked about AI were booed, including Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google. When Mr Schmidt said at the University of Arizona on May 15, ‘AI is going to touch everything.

Whatever path you choose, AI will become part of how work is done,’ and that the technology was offering young people ‘a larger future than any generation in history,’ he was met with resounding disapproval. Similarly, real estate executive Gloria Caulfield was booed during her speech on May 8 at the University of Central Florida when she called AI ‘the next Industrial Revolution.





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