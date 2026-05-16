Gen Z worker shocks older workforce with claims of laziness among older staff

One young worker in Singapore is sharing their experience in an online forum, where they claim that the older staff at their workplace have a worse work ethic compared to Gen Z. The employee suggests that this could be a company-specific issue or a phenomena prevalent among older generations. Meanwhile, a frustrated jobseeker is asking for guidance on how to discern whether a company is genuinely hiring or simply making job applicants do unpaid work.

SINGAPORE: Gen Z workers are constantly getting called out online by older generation s for supposedly being 'difficult' and 'hard to work with.

' One young worker was shocked after joining a company where, according to them, it was actually the older staff who seemed to be slacking off the most. The employee shared in an online forum that the older generation in their workplace 'has a worse work ethic' than they do. They claimed that some older colleagues start work late, skip meetings, and take tight deadlines while asking younger colleagues to attend meetings and collect information.

The employee also mentioned bosses handing out tight deadlines while taking weeks to complete their own tasks. Another frustrated jobseeker is questioning whether some companies are abusing the hiring process by getting applicants to do unpaid work through lengthy interview assignments. The employee wonders if the problem is a company-specific issue or something more common in Singapore workplaces





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Gen Z Work Ethic Older Generation Lazy Entitled Workplace Habits Older Staff Slacking Off Tight Deadlines Company-Specific Issue Phantoms Of World

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