General Practitioner Suspended for 13 Months for Failing to Refer Patient to Hospital Despite Gangrene Conditions

Dr Lim Geok Leong, a general practitioner, was suspended for 13 months by the Singapore Medical Council for failing to refer his patient to a hospital or specialist during five visits, despite the presence of critical conditions such as gangrene. The patient had an infected right foot and later required amputations on his right leg.

Dr Lim Geok Leong, a general practitioner , has been suspended for 13 months after failing to refer his patient to a hospital or specialist during five visits despite the presence of critical conditions such as gangrene.

The patient had an infected right foot during the visits and later required amputations on his right leg. The tribunal found that Dr Lim's misconduct constituted 'serious negligence' as he departed from ethical guidelines by not referring the patient to an emergency department or specialist





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

General Practitioner Central Medical Group Fail To Refer Officials Suspended Standard Procedures

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canada: Andes Hantavirus Outbreak Linked to Cruise Ship Low Risk to General Population - UpdateThe overall risk to the general population in Canada from the Andes hantavirus outbreak linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship remains low at this time. However, after passengers of the cruise ship were taken to a hospital for a precautionary measure after returning from the cruise, one of the individuals tested positive for the rare rodent-carried disease. The patient and their spouse, who reported minor symptoms, will remain in isolation.

Read more »

UK Labour Party Disputes as Director General, Wes Streeting, Deters Nomination for US AmbassadorUK Labour leader, Keir Starmer, faces strong opposition from fellow-member, Wes Streeting, who has declared his intention to contest internal party elections for the position. Despite widespread unpopularity, Starmer has vowed to fight on, while Streeting has vowed to expose the party's shift towards Nigel Farage and anti-immigration rhetoric if successful.

Read more »

Domestic Helper's Concern Over Missing Receipts After Months of Smooth ReimbursementThe employer shared her experience with domestic helpers and the challenges in verifying their reimbursements, sparking discussion on the topic.

Read more »

During review, IMDA learns Simba may have been using unauthorized radio frequency bands; consolidation deal suspendedIMDA, the telecommunications regulator in Singapore, has suspended its review of a proposed consolidation involving M1 and Simba, citing an ongoing investigation into whether Simba had been using radio frequency bands that were not assigned to it to provide mobile services. This unauthorized use would violate the Telecommunications Act 1999 and could constitute a breach of Simba's Facilities-Based Operations Licence. The deal, subject to IMDA's approval, is being assessed under the Telecom and Media Competition Code, which requires a thorough review of critical telecommunications infrastructure and cybersecurity risks.

Read more »