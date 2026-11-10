Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause: Why Women Should Seek Help Early

Genitourinary syndrome of menopause is common but often goes untreated, disrupting daily life and intimacy. Doctors urge women to seek medical help early for these symptoms.

Genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM) is a common but often overlooked condition that can disrupt daily routines, intimacy and relationships. Vaginal dryness that makes sexual intercourse painful, recurrent urinary tract infections and urinary incontinence are all symptoms of the condition, which many women dismiss as an ordinary part of ageing.

Dr Ho Ping Ling, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Ascensus Health in Mount Alvernia Hospital, and Dr Jean-Jasmin Lee, senior consultant at the KK Menopause Centre and KKH Sexual Health Clinic, say seeking help early can make a real difference to how women manage these symptoms.

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What Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause Means

GSM describes genital, sexual and urinary symptoms linked to declining oestrogen levels during and after menopause. The term has replaced older names such as vaginal atrophy, vulvar atrophy and atrophic vaginitis, which do not cover urinary symptoms, said Dr Ho.

Dr Ho said the older terms also carried problems of their own. Atrophic vaginitis wrongly suggested an infection, while atrophy carried negative connotations that made women reluctant to talk about their symptoms.

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As oestrogen levels fall, vaginal tissues can become thinner, drier, less elastic and more fragile. Dr Ho said that in more severe cases, the labia minora, the two inner folds of skin, may shrink or fuse together.

How Common GSM Is and Why Women Stay Silent

Research shows that GSM affects approximately 65 per cent of women one year after menopause, rising to 84 per cent within six years, said Dr Ho.

A 2025 study by KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH), involving 1,461 women aged 45 to 65, found that vaginal dryness alone affects four in 10 women. It is the fourth most common moderate to severe symptom during the menopause transition, and 70 per cent of women with moderate to severe menopausal symptoms had not sought medical attention.

A separate survey of nearly 6,000 women aged 45 to 75 across Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand found that up to 57 per cent of women with GSM reported experiencing symptoms of the condition.

Doctors say embarrassment, lack of awareness and the belief that nothing can be done lead women to put up with these symptoms rather than seek help. Dr Ho said these symptoms may be common, but they need not be endured, and no woman should feel that suffering in silence is simply part of growing older.

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Intimacy, Urinary Health and When to See a Doctor

Dr Ho said oestrogen helps sustain the protective flora that keep the vaginal environment safely acidic and highly resilient. Without oestrogen, this balance shifts, and the vagina becomes less acidic and loses much of its protective bacteria, which raises the risk of urinary tract infections.

Dr Lee said claims about changes to the vulva, the external genital area, are not entirely wrong but tend to dramatise what is a gradual and natural process. She added that not all vulvar changes are due to menopause, since other skin conditions may cause similar symptoms.

Doctors advise seeing a doctor when there is persistent dryness, soreness, pain during sex, bleeding after sex or any unusual skin changes.

Dr Lee said pain during penetration can lead to anticipatory anxiety and increased pelvic floor tension. This creates a cycle in which anxiety reduces arousal and natural lubrication, making later sexual activity even more painful. GSM is not a temporary phase to tough out, as it will only continue to deteriorate without intervention.

Dr Lee said doctors are very used to these conversations, and most women feel relieved once they bring up their concerns. Describing symptoms, how long they have lasted and how much they affect daily life can help a doctor identify possible causes and discuss suitable treatment options.