A Petron station 1,800m above sea level transforms into a social media-fueled night picnic spot. Visitors drive hours for sunrise views, fresh food, and community in the cool highlands air.

Over 1,800m above sea level, a Petron petrol kiosk near the peak of Genting Highlands has transformed into a bustling nocturnal picnic destination. The site attracts families and friends who drive up late at night to enjoy fresh-cooked food and hot coffee in the chilly air. At dawn, the location becomes popular for catching the special sunrise that appears to emerge from a bed of clouds. This shift has turned a routine fuel stop into a significant social media-fuelled night picnic spot.

Viral Trend Drives Nighttime Pilgrimages

The phenomenon began after the pandemic when photos and videos of spectacular sunrise views were shared on social media platforms like Threads and RedNote. These images featured golden hues on a bed of clouds, enticing hundreds of Malaysians to visit every weekend. The drive is made provided no rainclouds obstruct the view. The atmosphere is collegial, with night trippers sharing snacks with other travelling parties. It mirrors the behaviour of Singapore youths who pull all-nighters with friends on the eve of a holiday.

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Community Vibes and Outdoor Dining

Visitors seek to escape city stress by engaging in 'makan angin,' a Malay idiom meaning to go for a trip literally translating to eating wind. Over 150 night-trippers gathered past midnight on a Sunday in November, parked by the roadside. Striking blue and red lights cut through the chilly 19 deg C mist, creating a moody cyberpunk vibe. Families set up foldable chairs, jumpers, and portable barista gear including bean grinders and espresso machines. Some prepare meals using gas canister-fuelled stoves, grilling frankfurters or gathering around hotpots with a distinct mala aroma.

Safety Protocols and Food Culture

Fitness instructor Deric Fu and his five friends opted for curry-flavoured instant noodles cooked on an induction stove. They maintain a safe distance from the station, recalling a 2024 incident where police investigated youths cooking on portable gas stoves with open flames within the premises. Entrepreneurial hawkers have set up shops nearby, selling fried scissors chicken, yong tau foo, and maggi goreng. Vendor Ahmad Faishal travels 1½ hours from Taman Sri Muda, Selangal, to add a nominal premium to his prices during weekends.

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Economic Impact on Local Vendors

The influx of visitors provides a significant boost to local street food vendors who are willing to travel long distances. Ahmad Faishal finds it worthwhile to make the 1½-hour journey from his usual stall in Selangar. The weekend crowd allows him to charge higher prices for his street food. This economic activity supports the livelihoods of hawkers who capitalize on the trend. The site offers a change of scene for those seeking a break from urban routines.

Youth Culture and Regret-Free Exploration

Many young people view the late-night drive as a way to embrace life experiences without regret. Sales executive David Yong drove an hour from Kepong, stating he joins friends regardless of the distance. Sales adviser Khairul Anwar noted that killing a few hours in the cool air helps relieve city stress. His son Saiful, a college student, creates aesthetic camping videos for their YouTube channel. The group values the healing qualities of the air-conditioned outdoors. They prioritize community and shared moments over traditional attractions like casinos or roller coasters. The site remains a popular spot as long as weather conditions remain clear.