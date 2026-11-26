Ryan Cho, a 29-year-old Singaporean trainee doctor, has been taken into custody after admitting to secretly filming 874 women in Melbourne hospital toilets. He will be sentenced on Feb 12, 2027.

A Singaporean trainee doctor who secretly filmed 874 women in toilets across three Melbourne hospitals has been taken into custody ahead of his sentencing on Feb 12, 2027.

Ryan Cho, 29, appeared in Victoria's County Court for a three-day pre-sentence hearing that ended on Thursday (Nov 26), where his remorse, rehabilitation and risk of reoffending were examined. Cho pleaded guilty to 13 offences after more than 900 charges were consolidated following a plea deal. He admitted to recording 3,042 videos of 874 unsuspecting victims using the toilets and bathrooms at three Melbourne hospitals between 2024 and 2025.

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Ryan Cho Hospital Toilet Surveillance Details

The offences took place at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Royal Melbourne Hospital and Austin Hospital. According to 7News, Cho filmed 541 victims at Austin Hospital, 277 at Royal Melbourne Hospital and 50 at Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre. He used a mobile phone hidden in a mesh bag to record victims and kept footage of women. He also blocked other hospital toilets and tampered with locks to funnel victims to the toilets he had targeted.

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He was caught after an employee at Austin Hospital noticed a mesh bag containing clothes and a mobile phone, which had been left recording in a staff toilet cubicle in July last year. The court heard that Cho elaborately categorised the recorded files into folders on his laptop and sorted his edited videos according to victims and under separate tiers. Separately in 2021, Cho stalked a housemate and recorded more than 3,000 videos of the woman and her friends.

He also filmed two young girls who were the daughters of a hospital worker. His medical registration has been suspended, preventing him from practising as a doctor in Australia. Cho's lawyer, Belinda Franjic, told the court that her client had expressed genuine remorse and taken steps towards rehabilitation. She said Cho's offending beggars belief, adding that it was premeditated and planned.

Ryan Cho Defense Claims Lack of Harm

She argued that Cho, who has been diagnosed with schizoid personality disorder and voyeuristic disorder, did not understand his actions would cause harm. Franjic said the victims were never supposed to be alerted and Cho likely did not think they would ever find out and therefore reasoned he did not cause them harm. She said there had been nothing of this nature and nothing of this scale in Victoria.

Crown prosecutor Mark Gibson argued that Cho was full of self-pity rather than remorseful to his victims. He said Cho's rehabilitation prospects were guarded after a psychiatrist found his risk of sexual recidivism was moderate to high. Gibson defended the decision to combine Cho's charges, saying the Singaporean would otherwise have faced hundreds of charges. Judge Gabriele Cannon questioned whether Cho had cared about his victims.

She said he knew through his training the importance of privacy and dignity and treating people in a respectful way. The judge said determining Cho's sentence would be difficult, noting that the maximum penalty for one count of producing an intimate image was three years' jail and that Cho was entitled to a discount for his early guilty plea.

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Cho pleaded guilty to four counts of producing intimate images, two counts of stalking, producing and possessing child abuse material, four counts of installing an optical surveillance device and failing to comply with police directions. Each count of producing an intimate image carries a maximum penalty of three years' jail. Cho is expected to be sentenced for each individual offence.

Victims Impact Statements At County Court

The judge will set a base sentence and can stack a portion of each subsequent charge or order they be served concurrently. Over the three-day hearing, several of Cho's victims stepped forward to detail the impact their former colleague's actions had left on their lives. They slammed his behaviour as disgusting, labelling him a sexual predator and perverted creep.

Australian media outlet news.com.au reported that Cho remained expressionless and stared straight ahead as he heard the accounts of his former co-workers. One victim told the court she had never met Cho, never even seen him, and yet he was storing images of her at her most vulnerable. Another nurse told the court she now tried not to drink water so she would not need to use the Royal Melbourne Hospital's bathrooms during her 12-hour shifts.

Nurse Courtney Whelan Waives Anonymity

One oncology nurse, Courtney Whelan, who was working at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, waived her right to anonymity and told reporters earlier this week that the place where she protected the dignity of others became the place she lost her own. Whelan said Cho had changed the course of her life and that she had not used the bathroom at work since discovering she was filmed. She said the offences had caused her stress, depression and anxiety.

She told reporters outside court on Monday (Nov 23) that she felt the charges being combined made the process impersonal, as each recording was a choice Cho had made. Cho will return to court for his sentence on Feb 12, 2027.