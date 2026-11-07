George Russell Frustrated by Back-Off Order at Sao Paulo Grand Prix Qualifying

George Russell expresses anger over radio after being told to back off during Sao Paulo GP qualifying, missing out on pole position to Lando Norris despite a strong performance.

George Russell voiced his frustration over the team radio after Mercedes instructed him to back off, preventing a charge for pole position during the Sao Paulo Grand Prix qualifying session on Saturday. The British driver, who carried a five-place grid penalty for an engine change, had set a pace that suggested he could challenge for the top spot before the session ended.

Russell was blocking Williams driver Alex Albon when the order came in, and with rain threatening to end the session, he missed his final opportunity to improve his time. McLaren's Lando Norris ultimately secured pole position, leaving Russell in second place and destined to start seventh on the grid due to his penalty.

Also read Norris Tops First Practice as Antonelli Second in Sao Paulo GP

Radio Outburst and Team Reaction

After realizing his day was over, Russell shouted over the radio, asking Mate, you told me to back off, and what the hell. He emphasized that he did not want to be in second place, stating clearly that he wanted to be number one. His outburst reflected the high stakes and his desire to maximize the weekend despite the grid penalty.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff described the decision to tell Russell to hold up Albon as a fifty-fifty call. He praised the driver's performance, noting that Russell was in a league of his own and drove perfectly throughout the session. Wolff believed Russell merited being on pole, even if the final lap was not completed.

Advertisement

Weather Impact and Strategic Dilemma

The incoming rain played a significant role in the outcome, denying Russell any further chance to beat Norris's time. Russell later admitted that the team misjudged the situation, acknowledging that they should have finished the lap once they realized the weather was closing in. He described the aborted attempt as definitely the pole lap, indicating that the pace was sufficient for the top spot.

Andre Stella, the McLaren team boss, also weighed in on the incident. He acknowledged that Russell probably had the fastest car in the third phase of qualifying. Stella noted that Russell was not impeded by other traffic but simply found Albon, preventing him from closing his second lap on intermediate tires.

Championship Implications and Future Outlook

Despite the qualifying setback, Russell's teammate Kimi Antonelli clinched the title at the previous race in Mexico City. The result leaves Russell fourth in the battle for overall runner-up in the championship, a shift from his position as a title favorite at the start of the season. This result highlights the competitive nature of the field and the difficulty of maintaining a consistent lead.

Russell expressed confidence in his driving, noting that he felt good out on the track. He mentioned that this was the first time in a while he felt confident in the car, particularly in wet conditions compared to dry ones. He attributed some of this confidence to the track conditions, recalling his first Formula One win at Interlagos in 2022. The outcome of the race will depend heavily on the weather conditions on Sunday, adding another layer of uncertainty to the event.