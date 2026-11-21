George Russell topped the final practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, leading teammate Kimi Antonelli. Tensions rose with Max Verstappen ahead of Saturday's race.

George Russell set the fastest lap time during the final practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday, November 21, 2026. The Mercedes driver completed a lap of the 6.2-kilometer street circuit in one minute and 34.041 seconds. This result secured a one-two finish for the Mercedes team, with Russell leading his teammate Kimi Antonelli to the top of the timing sheets.

Russell Dominates Dry Track Conditions

Russell maintained his pace advantage after also leading the second practice session on Thursday night, which took place in rainy conditions. His performance on Friday built on his previous victory at this specific street circuit in 2024. The consistent speed across both practice sessions positioned the Mercedes driver as a primary contender for the upcoming qualifying session later that Friday.

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Antonelli and Norris Round Out Top Three

Kimi Antonelli finished in second place, trailing Russell by 0.911 seconds. McLaren driver Lando Norris secured the third spot on the leaderboard. The results highlight a strong competitive field as teams prepare for the critical qualifying round. The gap between the top drivers remains tight, indicating a highly contested battle for pole position.

Tension Arises Between Russell and Verstappen

A tense moment occurred late in the session involving Russell and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. Verstappen initially overtook Russell, but the pair engaged in a wheel-to-wheel exchange. Russell managed to regain the lead near Turn 14, prompting stewards to announce an investigation into the incident. Russell communicated his frustration on the team radio, noting the competitive nature of the maneuver.

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Verstappen Investigated for Erratic Driving

Stewards confirmed that Verstappen was under investigation for allegedly driving erratically during his first lap. This incident adds complexity to the championship battle between the Red Bull and Mercedes teams. Verstappen, who won the previous year's race, faces scrutiny as teams finalize their setups for the main event.

Forecast Predicts Cold Temperatures for Race Day

Dry conditions are expected for the race on Saturday, but temperatures are forecast to drop to approximately 45 degrees Fahrenheit, which equals 7 degrees Celsius. This weather pattern could result in one of the coldest races in Formula One history. Teams must adapt their strategies to handle the potential impact of low temperatures on tire performance and vehicle handling.

Next Steps Lead to Qualifying

All attention now shifts to the qualifying session scheduled for later on Friday. Drivers must navigate the street circuit under potentially cold conditions to secure the best starting grid positions. The outcome of the stewards' investigation into the Verstappen incident may also influence team strategies and driver approaches for the final grid placement.