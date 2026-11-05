George Yeo buys 100,000 Wilmar shares at $2.97, stake passes one million

Former minister George Yeo bought 100,000 Wilmar International shares at $2.97 each on Nov 4, raising his stake to just over one million shares. Wilmar faces regulatory scrutiny over transboundary haze links, with NEA notices, a government meeting, and an assessor appointed.

Former minister George Yeo has bought 100,000 shares in Wilmar International at $2.97 each on Nov 4, lifting his stake in the agri-business giant to just over one million shares.

The purchase was made from the open market, according to a Singapore Exchange filing. Yeo is an independent director of Wilmar and joined the board in April 2024. He has also held executive roles in the Kerry group of companies. Both Wilmar and Kerry are controlled by Malaysia's Kuok family.

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Wilmar shares fall amid haze probe pressure

Shares of Wilmar, which owns oil palm concessions in Indonesia, have fallen by more than 14% over the past month. The company has come under pressure over its reported links to fires causing transboundary haze that has adversely affected Singapore and Malaysia. Wilmar was among 10 Singapore-registered companies served notices by the National Environment Agency on Oct 23. The notices sought documents and information on their corporate links, Indonesian land concessions, and fire prevention and firefighting efforts.

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Wilmar chief executive Kuok Khoon Hong was among those summoned by the Government to a closed-door meeting on Oct 29, ahead of amendments to the haze law. The amended Transboundary Haze Pollution Act was passed in Parliament on Nov 4. Wilmar said on Nov 2 that it had accepted NEA's appointment of Control Risks Group as an assessor.

Independent assessor appointed to evaluate Wilmar

The assessor will evaluate whether the group had any involvement in or connection with the fires in Indonesia that contributed to the haze affecting Singapore and Malaysia. Dentons Rodyk and Davidson was appointed legal adviser to the assessor. Wilmar said it would voluntarily engage both firms at its own cost. It will provide access to relevant information, documents, premises, personnel and sites relating to its operations, corporate relationships and supply chains.

In a separate Nov 2 statement, the company said it had submitted the first batch of documents and information in response to an NEA notice received on Oct 23 under the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act. Wilmar also disclosed on Oct 31 that it sold fertilisers and diesel for heavy equipment to six of the 10 companies named by NEA as being linked to the haze caused by fires in Indonesia.

The sales generated revenue of around US$22.5 million, or S$28.8 million, in financial year 2025. In a related development, three more Singapore-registered companies have agreed to engage assessors as part of the haze probe. This brings the total number of companies cooperating with the NEA's investigation to at least three. The NEA notices and the subsequent government meeting underscore the escalating regulatory scrutiny on Singapore-listed plantation firms with operations in Indonesia.

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Transboundary Haze Pollution Act amendments passed

The haze has affected both Singapore and Malaysia in recent months. Yeo's share purchase increases his personal holding in Wilmar to just over one million shares. The filing did not disclose the total value of his stake or any other changes to his holdings. Wilmar has said it will cooperate fully with the assessor and legal adviser.

The Transboundary Haze Pollution Act amendments passed on Nov 4 are expected to strengthen enforcement against companies linked to haze-causing fires. The government has signalled it will take a tougher stance on corporate accountability. Wilmar's shares closed at $2.97 on Nov 4, the same price at which Yeo acquired his shares. The stock has fallen more than 14% in the past month amid the haze-related developments.

Yeo served as a cabinet minister in Singapore before taking on corporate and board roles. His appointment to Wilmar's board in April 2024 was seen as a significant addition given his experience in government and business. The Kerry group, where Yeo has held executive roles, is also controlled by the Kuok family, which has major interests in palm oil, shipping and other sectors across Southeast Asia.