Gerard Depardieu Drops Appeal, Finalizing Sex Assault Conviction

French actor Gerard Depardieu withdraws appeal against sexual assault conviction from 2025 ruling. This finalizes his suspended sentence and sex offender registration requirement.

Gerard Depardieu has officially decided to withdraw his appeal against a conviction for sexually assaulting two women on a film set. A source close to the case confirmed this development to AFP on November 13. The decision ensures that the 2025 ruling becomes final and legally binding without further litigation. This move marks a significant moment for the 77-year-old actor and the ongoing legal scrutiny of his career.

2025 Ruling Finalizes Suspended Sentence

French cinema icon Gerard Depardieu is set to withdraw his appeal ahead of a scheduled hearing on November 16. By dropping the appeal, the original 2025 verdict is now confirmed as the final legal outcome. The court handed Gerard Depardieu an 18-month suspended sentence during the initial trial. Additionally, he is ordered to register as a sex offender as part of the mandatory penalties.

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Victims and Offense Details in Film Case

The conviction stems from charges linked to the filming of Les Volets Verts in 2021. Director Jean Becker was behind the production where the alleged assault occurred. The court also imposed an additional penalty for secondary victimization of the two women. This penalty addresses the way Gerard Depardieu's defense team treated the accusers during the legal proceedings. Gerard Depardieu has consistently denied the claims made against him throughout the process.

Separate Rape Case With Charlotte Arnould

Beyond the sexual assault conviction, Gerard Depardieu faces another serious legal challenge. He has been indicted in a separate case following a rape complaint filed by actress Charlotte Arnould. Charlotte Arnould is 30 years old and has brought forward distinct allegations against the actor. Gerard Depardieu denies these new allegations and has appealed his referral to the criminal court.

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Upcoming Decision on Charlotte Arnould Case

A court decision regarding the case involving Charlotte Arnould is expected on November 26. This upcoming date is critical for determining the next phase of Gerard Depardieu's legal troubles. The actor has appealed against being sent to criminal court for this specific indictment. The outcome will likely further impact his public standing and future professional opportunities. Legal experts are monitoring the proceedings closely as the date approaches.

Cultural Impact and #MeToo Context

Gerard Depardieu is the highest-profile figure caught up in France's response to the #MeToo movement. He has acted in more than 200 films and television series over his career. The verdict was delivered on the first day of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. This prestigious event is where Gerard Depardieu won best actor in 1990. The timing of the ruling has sparked widespread discussion about accountability in the industry. It marks a spectacular fall from grace for an actor who dominated French cinema for half a century. The withdrawal of the appeal closes one chapter but leaves another significant legal matter pending.