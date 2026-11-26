A Paris court has rejected Gerard Depardieu's appeal, ordering the actor to stand trial over an alleged 2018 rape, while he has also accepted a separate 2025 sexual assault conviction.

Gerard Depardieu will stand trial on an alleged rape charge after losing an appeal, the Paris Court of Appeal ruled. The 77-year-old actor was accused by Charlotte Arnould in 2018 of raping her twice at his home in Paris, France.

He was subsequently indicted in December 2020. Last year, his legal team appealed the decision for the case to progress to trial.

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However, the Paris Court of Appeal has rejected his application and ruled he will stand trial over the alleged incident on Aug 7, 2018. The court dismissed the allegation relating to a second incident on Aug 13. Gerard denies the allegations. The development comes 10 days after the Small World actor withdrew a separate appeal relating to his 2025 conviction for sexual assault.

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At the time, he was given an 18-month suspended prison sentence for sexually assaulting two women on the set of his 2021 film Les Volets Verts. In a statement to Le Monde newspaper about withdrawing the appeal, Gerard offered his deep and sincere apologies to those who may have suffered as a result of his actions. He added: Justice has spoken. I have been found guilty.

I accept this and take responsibility for this conviction. Arnould first accused Depardieu of rape in 2018, saying the assaults occurred in his Paris home on two separate occasions when she was in her early 20s. Depardieu, 77, has denied wrongdoing in the case, and his legal team last year appealed prosecutors' decision for the case to be tried.

Depardieu Faces Prison Sentence

Depardieu, a towering figure in French cinema, starred in more than 200 films over five decades, including Green Card, The Last Metro and Cyrano de Bergerac. He has become one of the most high-profile faces of France's slow-burn reckoning with sexual abuse by some of its most powerful men. The rape trial poses a much more serious threat to Depardieu, who could face 15-20 years in jail if he is convicted.

Earlier this month, British comedian Russell Brand was jailed for 10-and-a-half years after he was convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. Earlier this month, it emerged that a judicial investigation had been opened following a complaint against Gerard and writer Michel Houellebecq over alleged sexual offences during the filming of Thalasso in 2018. The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed the investigation, but details of the allegations and the complainant have not been made public.

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Victims Describe Terrifying Assaults

During the legal proceedings relating to sexual assault, both victims, who were working on Les Volets Verts in behind-the-scenes roles, said they were scared to speak out at the time. One of the women, a set designer, said she was petrified. She told the court that Gerard trapped her between his legs while she was trying to get past in a corridor before putting his hands on her body. She added: He terrified me, he looked like a madman.

Gerard had denied the accusations and was supported by many directors and actors. The court heard that he first used obscene and vulgar language towards the two women before making crude advances. Carine Diebold, the lawyer representing the set designer, said the filmmaker targeted women who did not want a high profile. She claimed: He is strong with the weak, and weak with the strong.

In court, Gerard admitted that, while he initially denied touching her and later claimed he grasped her hips to stop himself from falling, he subsequently said he touched her to get her attention. His victim described his version of events as obviously completely false. Her lawyer told Sky News: These women were put in danger.

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This is about a line of offences that he committed over many years that were tolerated by the world of cinema because it was Gerard Depardieu. Because the financial benefits he brings to the industry are so substantial. He did make some excellent films, but all men are equal before the law.