Merz Marks Kristallnacht Anniversary, Calls Antisemitism a Test for Germany

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Germany faces a moment of truth in protecting Jewish life, speaking at a Munich synagogue on the Kristallnacht anniversary as antisemitic incidents surge.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday that Germany faced a test of its commitment to protecting its Jewish community. He spoke at a Munich synagogue during the 20th anniversary celebration of the Ohel Jakob synagogue, on the anniversary of the 1938 Kristallnacht pogrom.

Merz decried the horrifying sight of kindergartens and synagogues protected by bulletproof glass and armed police. He said antisemitism had become omnipresent in Germany and beyond. We see and hear it on our streets, in our towns and cities, in the towns and cities of our European neighbours and around the world, in parliaments, in clubs and in schools, Merz said.

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And that is why this is now the moment of truth for the Never again that we utter so often, he said. Merz said his government would do everything in its power to protect Jewish life in Germany and abroad. He restated Germany's longstanding support for Israel, which he said is part of our historical responsibility.

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Record Rise in Antisemitic Incidents

In previous years, Merz's two predecessors as chancellor, Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz, made similar commitments to protect Jewish life and institutions in Germany and to combat antisemitism. According to the most recent annual report from RIAS, a monitoring group, antisemitic incidents have been occurring on a dramatic scale since the start of the Gaza war in 2023. It recorded 8,725 incidents last year, more than three times the number in 2022, or around 24 every day.

Palestinian authorities say more than 74,000 people have been killed in Israel's assault on Gaza. The assault was launched after Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel on Oct 7, 2023. Ilse Aigner, the Bavarian parliament speaker nominated earlier in the day by Merz as the conservatives' candidate to become Germany's first female head of state, said the insecurity felt by many Jews in Germany was a disgrace for our country.

Kristallnacht Anniversary Reminder

Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass, was a wave of killings of Jews and looting and destruction of their property that began on Nov 9, 1938. The name refers to the broken glass that littered streets outside synagogues and Jewish shops and homes. The pogrom foreshadowed the Nazi Holocaust, which would eventually slaughter more than six million European Jews. Merz said the anniversary underscored the urgency of confronting hatred today.