Gen Z regelt protests turn violent in Frankfurt as tens of thousands rally across Germany

Youth-led demonstrations over education, living costs and military conscription drew tens of thousands across Germany on 31 October, with looting and clashes in Frankfurt, Berlin, Cologne and Hamburg. The Gen Z regelt movement has called fresh protests for 14 November.

German politicians condemned clashes and looting at youth-led protests on 31 October as totally unacceptable, while insisting the violence should not overshadow the demonstrators' main demands.

Gen Z regelt Protests Spread Across Cities

Tens of thousands joined Gen Z regelt rallies over the cost of living, education spending and budget cuts, with unrest in Frankfurt, Berlin, Cologne and Hamburg. The Gen Z regelt movement said new protests are planned for 14 November and called them just the start. On 31 October, masked rioters looted shops in Frankfurt as violence broke out in major cities including Berlin, Cologne and Hamburg. Police fired water cannon at youths throwing Molotov cocktails.

Also read Germany Protests Turn Violent as Police Clash with Youth Demonstrators

In Frankfurt, Germany's financial hub, at least two stores were looted and several more were damaged. Police tried to get the situation under control, according to a Reuters witness. Violent disturbances are continuing, Frankfurt police said on X. In the city centre, windows have been smashed at several shops. Molotov cocktails are also being thrown at the emergency services.

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We urge all bystanders to avoid the city centre or to leave the area. The protests, organised by Gen Z regelt (Gen Z takes charge) took place in 34 cities including Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich. The group opposes compulsory military service and wants greater investment in education as many young Germans struggle with rising costs. Official numbers on Saturday afternoon suggested turnout was below the 182,000 participants that organisers initially expected.

Police in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin reported as many as 18,000 protesters, half the roughly 36,000 listed on the organisers' website. German authorities said the demonstrations, which coincided with Halloween festivities, had been largely peaceful, but warned of attempts by extremist groups to exploit the movement. The federal interior ministry said parts of Germany's far-left extremist scene and some groups linked to foreign extremist movements joined efforts to mobilise support.

Politicians Condemn Violent Acts

The minister-president of the state of Hesse, Boris Rhein, said on X that the violent acts were totally unacceptable. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, speaking to Bild, blamed the unrest on leftist groups inclined to violence and troublemakers from migrant communities. The head of Germany's far-left Die Linke party, Ines Schwerdtner, told the Rheinische Post that the demands made by those demonstrating peacefully will not disappear because small angry groups followed up with acts of vandalism.

The co-head of the Greens party, Franziska Brantner, criticised the violence, telling the same outlet it harmed the legitimate cause of many people who demonstrated peacefully. The far-right AfD party blamed left-wing extremism and uncontrolled migration for the violence. Roman Poseck, interior minister for Hesse, said: We all have those images from France in our minds - looting, burning houses, burning police vehicles, and attacks on police officers.

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Some businesses across German cities boarded up windows and planned early closures, including along Berlin's luxury Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard. Gen Z regelt spokesperson Lina Friedrich said in Berlin on Saturday: We are here today to fight for peace and freedom, rather than for war and coercion. What matters most to us is better support for the health and education systems. We are against compulsory military service and we are in favour of a fairer distribution of the burden.

Economic Pressures Drive Youth Movement

Steve, an 18-year-old due to speak at a rally in Munich, addressing Chancellor Friedrich Merz, said: The government has offered no response to our concerns other than to continue making cuts and piling further burdens upon us. The movement focuses on what it sees as growing pressure on younger generations in Europe's largest economy. Germany has struggled to revive economic growth and faces pressure on pensions and public services as baby boomers retire and the working-age population shrinks.

Questions have been raised about who is driving the campaign and whether it is genuinely youth-led, given the broad mix of political and civil society groups involved. Germany's national school student umbrella organisation, BSK, has distanced itself from the initiative and plans a separate day of protest on 20 November. Sean Baker, a student at the Technical University of Berlin, said he joined the protests on Saturday to call attention to the poor state of campus buildings.

When you go inside and enter the rooms, it looks like an abandoned building, he told Reuters. Yet this is where we're expected to study on a regular basis. The protests followed a wave of Gen Z-led demonstrations across Europe this year. In Serbia, student-led activism helped unseat the country's longtime leader at the ballot box, while protests in France have descended into rioting and looting.