Frankfurt Riots Injure Over 100 Police, 54 Arrested as Ministers Promise Tough Penalties

German ministers vowed tough penalties after Frankfurt riots on Oct 31 damaged 17 stores, five looted, and injured more than 100 police officers. Police deployed 1,300 officers and arrested 54 people aged 13 to 29.

German ministers promised tough penalties after riots and looting in Frankfurt injured more than 100 police officers and damaged 17 stores, five of them looted.

The violence broke out overnight on Oct 31 after tens of thousands of people rallied in dozens of German cities during the day. The protests demanded better education and lower living costs and were organised by the campaign group Gen Z regelt, which means Gen Z takes charge. Frankfurt emerged as the main flashpoint. Hooded rioters damaged 17 stores, of which five were looted, Hesse interior minister Roman Poseck told a press conference on Nov 1.

Also read Violent Protests Erupt Across Germany

Roman Poseck Details Arrests And Injuries

Poseck said police deployed 1,300 officers, with more than 100 injured in clashes. Police arrested 54 people aged between 13 and 29. He said most of those arrested were German nationals, adding that many of those involved in the disturbances were of an immigrant background, citing information from the police. Police currently estimate that they are dealing with between 1,000 and 1,500 violent troublemakers, predominantly from an immigrant background, Poseck added.

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I am shocked by what I have seen, and there is no point in sugar-coating it. Let me make this very clear: Things cannot go on like this, he said. Frankfurt police reported violent disturbances including windows being smashed and petrol bombs, rocks and bottles being thrown at the emergency services. German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, a member of the conservative Christian Social Union, said perpetrators would be identified and held to account.

I expect there to be severe penalties. We are not prepared to accept, in the slightest, that such incidents and such rioting should take place here, he told reporters on Nov 1. He also told the Bild tabloid that the rioters and looters will be identified and held accountable and that this breach of the peace must be followed by tough penalties.

Alexander Dobrindt Accuses Immigrant Groups

Dobrindt accused troublemakers from the immigrant community of acting alongside left-wing extremists and other far-left groups, but did not provide evidence to support the claim or say which groups had joined the demonstrations. He said a policing strategy based on a large security presence and deployments across multiple locations had proved effective. Excesses of violence like those in Paris were prevented thanks to our highly committed police forces, Dobrindt said.

He added that border controls had been tightened ahead of the protests out of fear extremist groups from abroad could exploit them to stir riots. Frankfurt police put more than 30 individuals under temporary arrest, local broadcaster HR said, without giving details of those detained. The larger nationwide figure of 54 arrests was provided by Poseck at the press conference.

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In France, protests continued largely peacefully for a third weekend after extensive riots and looting on Oct 17 left a trail of damage to shops, public buildings and businesses. The German protests took place across dozens of cities, with Frankfurt suffering the worst violence and destruction.