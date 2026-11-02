German ministers vow severe penalties after Frankfurt riots injure over 100 police

German ministers promised tough penalties after riots in Frankfurt injured more than 100 police officers and damaged 17 stores. The violence followed nationwide protests by the Gen Z regelt campaign group.

German ministers have vowed severe penalties for looters and rioters who damaged stores and injured more than 100 police officers in Frankfurt overnight. They also praised security forces for preventing wider violence.

Frankfurt emerged as the main flashpoint on Saturday, Oct 31, after tens of thousands of people rallied in dozens of German cities. The protests demanded better education and lower living costs and were organised by campaign group Gen Z regelt, meaning Gen Z takes charge. The demonstrations also opposed underfunding of schools, cuts to education, social services, culture and healthcare, rising living costs, and military conscription.

Also read Gen Z regelt protests turn violent in Frankfurt as tens of thousands rally across Germany

Frankfurt Police Clash With Rioters

In the financial hub Frankfurt, hooded rioters damaged 17 stores, of which five were looted, Roman Poseck, interior minister of the state of Hesse, told a press conference on Sunday, Nov 1. He said police deployed 1,300 officers, with more than 100 injured in clashes. Police arrested 54 people aged between 13 and 29. I am shocked by what I have seen, and there is no point in sugar-coating it.

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Let me make this very clear: Things cannot go on like this, Poseck said. Poseck said most of those arrested were German nationals. He added that many of those involved in the disturbances were of an immigrant background, citing information from the police. Police currently estimate that they are dealing with between 1,000 and 1,500 violent troublemakers, predominantly from an immigrant background, he added.

Dobrindt Vows Severe Penalties For Looters

Frankfurt police reported violent disturbances including windows being smashed and petrol bombs, rocks and bottles being thrown at the emergency services. People were seen looting a store selling weapons during the nationwide protest, according to a photo caption from the scene. German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, a member of the conservative Christian Social Union, said perpetrators would be identified and held to account. I expect there to be severe penalties.

We are not prepared to accept, in the slightest, that such incidents and such rioting should take place here, he told reporters on Sunday. He accused troublemakers from the immigrant community of acting alongside left-wing extremists and other far-left groups, but did not provide evidence to support the claim or say which groups had joined the demonstrations. Dobrindt said a policing strategy based on a large security presence and deployments across multiple locations had proved effective.

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Border Controls Tightened Ahead Of Protests

He said the heavy police presence helped prevent wider violence. Dobrindt also said border controls had been tightened ahead of the protests out of fear extremist groups from abroad could exploit them to stir riots. In France, protests continued largely peacefully for a third weekend after extensive riots and looting on October 17 damaged shops, public buildings and businesses. The events in Frankfurt and across Germany have drawn attention to the scale of the protests and the security response.

The protests, organised by Gen Z regelt, mobilised tens of thousands of people in dozens of German cities. The group campaigns against underfunding of schools, cuts to education, social services, culture and healthcare, rising living costs, and military conscription. In Frankfurt, the situation escalated into violence, leading to the arrests and injuries. Ministers have vowed to pursue those responsible and ensure they face severe consequences.