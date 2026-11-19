Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Prime Minister Andy Burnham urge EU integration into Ukraine peace negotiations alongside the US and Russia, rejecting Yalta-style decisions.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Nov 19 that new Ukraine peace talks are expected to take place soon, with Europe securing a seat at the negotiating table alongside the United States, Russia, and Ukraine. The statement emerged from a high-level summit in Berlin hosted by Merz and attended by British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and French President Emmanuel Macron, where the Coalition of the Willing reaffirmed its commitment to Kyiv.

Coalition of the Willing Summit Dynamics

Merz emphasized that the Coalition of the Willing welcomes the United States initiative to start new negotiations with Russia and expressed hope for close cooperation with both Kyiv and Washington. The summit brought together dozens of Ukrainian allies and President Volodymyr Zelensky, occurring almost five years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion. Merz stressed that European leaders must be part of any diplomatic solution to ensure stability in the region.

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British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, co-hosting the Berlin talks, declared that Western nations would remain steadfast in their support for Ukraine for as long as necessary. He conveyed a clear message to Moscow that European and American positions are aligning closely, with US President Donald Trump joining the calls remotely from Air Force One. Trumps envoy, Jared Kushner, stated that the President wants Europe involved in the peace deal rather than imposing unilateral terms.

Rejection of Yalta Style Diplomacy

Concerns had risen that recent meetings between Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen might result in sweeping territorial decisions made without Ukrainian or European input. Merz explicitly rejected such a framework, stating that a Yalta format cannot bring peace to Ukraine and dismissing the trilateral China summit as a mere photo opportunity. He contrasted this with the Berlin Wall fragment he gave to each participant, citing the oppression and insecurity associated with past post-war settlements.

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President Vladimir Putin responded to the summit by confirming that Russia had invited European leaders to Moscow through diplomatic channels. However, he simultaneously ruled out any defense ties between Ukraine and Europe, insisting that military cooperation in any form remains a problem for Moscow. Putin also warned that Russia's response to recent Ukrainian attacks would be far more painful than the strike on the bridge.

Strategic Defense and Security Guarantees

French President Emmanuel Macron urged allies to do the maximum to deliver essential air defense systems, including US-made Patriot missiles, to Ukraine. He argued that due to the maximalist nature of the Russian position, the question of Ukraine's accession to NATO must be reopened. Macron suggested that providing an Article Five-like security guarantee similar to NATO's mutual defense clause could be a viable path forward.

Kushner noted that while Article Five guarantees are significant, Trump is open to considering them if they serve American interests. Meanwhile, the European Union has proposed a €45 billion loan to Ukraine, structured to be repaid once Russia pays reparations. This financial mechanism aims to stabilize Kyiv's economy amidst ongoing infrastructure damage and urgent military needs.

Future Venue and Negotiation Timelines

Merz indicated that neutral ground is being sought for the upcoming peace talks, with the United Arab Emirates named as a possible venue. He did not provide a specific date for when these negotiations will commence but confirmed that preparations are underway. The Coalition of the Willing aims to present a unified front, ensuring that European diplomatic efforts are integrated with American leadership.

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The immediate challenge remains securing a durable ceasefire and addressing the severe damage to Ukraine's energy and transport networks. As Western leaders coordinate their diplomatic strategies, the focus remains on preventing unilateral decisions and ensuring that Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are central to any future agreement. The outcome of these upcoming talks will likely define the geopolitical landscape for years to come.