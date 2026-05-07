German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil warns of a significant drop in tax revenues due to the ongoing conflict in Iran, attributing the economic downturn to the 'irresponsible war' initiated by former US President Donald Trump. The war has triggered a global energy price shock, leading to revised growth forecasts and increased government borrowing.

Germany 's tax revenues are expected to decline significantly in the coming years, with Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil attributing the shortfall to the ongoing conflict in Iran, which he described as an 'irresponsible war.

' Klingbeil, who also serves as vice chancellor and co-leader of the Social Democratic Party, made the remarks during a press conference in Berlin on December 11, 2025. The minister emphasized that the war, initiated by former US President Donald Trump, has triggered a global energy price shock, further exacerbating economic challenges.

According to ministry projections, tax income for the federal government and local authorities is anticipated to be nearly 70 billion euros (US$82 billion) lower between 2026 and 2030 than previously forecasted in October. This decline underscores the severe economic impact of the Middle East conflict, Klingbeil stated. The war has not only disrupted global energy markets but also dampened economic growth, which was already sluggish due to high energy costs, a manufacturing downturn, and weak export demand.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government had hoped for a rebound this year, fueled by substantial public spending, but the escalating war has dashed those expectations. As a result, Berlin has revised its growth forecast downward, now anticipating a modest expansion of just 0.5 percent for the year. Despite the reduced tax revenues, the draft budget for next year includes plans for increased investment, which will likely lead to higher government borrowing.

The economic outlook remains uncertain as Germany grapples with the far-reaching consequences of the conflict





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