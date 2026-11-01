Geylang International Hold Tampines to Draw, Stay SPL Leaders

Geylang International remained top of the Singapore Premier League after a 0-0 draw with Tampines Rovers on Nov 1, extending their unbeaten run to six matches.

Geylang International maintained their position at the summit of the Singapore Premier League following a goalless draw against Tampines Rovers at Our Tampines Hub on November 1. The result extends the Eagles' unbeaten streak to six matches, comprising four wins and two draws, demonstrating significant resilience and tactical discipline in a tightly contested affair. Coach Noor Ali praised his squad for their comprehensive performance, emphasizing the importance of maintaining fitness and avoiding injuries as the season progresses into a critical phase.

League Standings and Recent Form

The stalemate kept Geylang at the top of the table, although their lead has become increasingly precarious. Two-time defending champions Lion City Sailors narrowed the gap to just one point after securing a commanding 4-0 victory over Balestier Khalsa on the same day. The Sailors, who also hold a game in hand, climbed to second place with goals from Shawal Anuar, Antonio Mance, Matthias Phaeton, and Lennart Thy, intensifying the pressure on the league leaders as they head into the international break.

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Coach Noor Ali Views On Team Progress

Noor Ali refused to prematurely label his side as title contenders, citing the long break ahead as the national team prepares for international fixtures. He highlighted that every player must maintain their best fitness levels and remain injury-free, noting that it is still early in the season to make definitive claims about championship aspirations. The coach expressed satisfaction with the team's progression and hopes that younger players will continue to step up and contribute significantly during the remainder of the campaign.

Match Dynamics and Key Moments

The contest remained evenly poised throughout the opening forty-five minutes, with Tampines enjoying greater possession but failing to convert it into clear-cut scoring opportunities. Yang Hyeon-ju and Ryoya Taniguchi provided attacking threat down the left flank, testing Tampines goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari multiple times. Taniguchi appeared to score in the thirty-sixth minute, but the goal was correctly disallowed after being ruled offside in the build-up, leaving the scoreline unchanged at halftime.

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Tampines Response and Nazri Nasir Comments

For Tampines Rovers, the draw represents a point of consolation after a difficult week that included a 5-1 defeat to Cambodian side Svay Rieng in the AFC Champions League Two just three days prior. Coach Nazri Nasir commended his players for their effort and acknowledged Geylang's strong defensive display, particularly in the second half when the Stags applied significant pressure. Despite dropping to third on goal difference, Tampines remains unbeaten with four wins and a draw, while also holding a game in hand over their opponents.

Future Challenges and Season Outlook

Nazri Nasir emphasized the difficulty of the current league structure, noting that teams like Geylang are highly motivated and competitive. He stressed the necessity of managing player workloads and ensuring fitness levels remain high across all competitions, as the season promises to be grueling. The coach believes that securing one point is better than none, especially given the congested schedule and the need to balance domestic league demands with continental fixtures in the coming weeks.