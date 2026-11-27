Former Italian Police Chief Gianni De Gennaro takes his own life amid investigation into the Paolo Borsellino assassination. His suicide note defends his integrity against claims of obstruction.

Gianni De Gennaro, the former Chief of Italian Police and a pivotal figure in the nation's historic battle against organized crime, was found dead in Tuscany on November 21. He died by suicide at the age of 78, a tragic end that occurred while he was under intense scrutiny for his alleged involvement in obstructing the justice system regarding the 1992 murder of anti-mafia magistrate Paolo Borsellino.

Suicide Note Defends Professional Record

Gianni De Gennaro released a final statement through Corriere della Sera to clear his name before taking his life. In the letter dated November 20, he asserted that he served his country with absolute honesty and loyalty. He wrote that he strictly obeyed orders given to him and performed his duties with commitment, even in situations where he might have preferred a different course of action.

Also read Hawker Mohamad Noh Rahmat Reopens Stall After Wife Rose's Death

The former police chief stated that he could not lie as he faced what he described as a condemned fate. He emphasized that his actions were always guided by his official responsibilities. This declaration serves as his primary defense against the serious accusations of derailing a major criminal investigation.

Investigation Into Paolo Borsellino Murder

Prosecutors in Caltanissetta are currently examining allegations that law enforcement officials deliberately hindered the inquiry following the assassination of Paolo Borsellino. The anti-mafia judge was killed in a car bomb attack in 1992, an event that remains one of Italy's most significant crimes. The current probe focuses on whether investigators coerced false confessions or misidentified suspects.

Advertisement

Initial police investigations identified suspects who were later determined to be innocent. Magistrates are now scrutinizing the reasons behind these investigative errors and the potential interference by senior officials. Gianni De Gennaro was suspected of playing a role in these efforts, a claim he consistently denied throughout the proceedings.

Political Shockwaves and Funeral Plans

Gianni De Gennaro was the national police chief from 2000 to 2007, following a distinguished career in the fight against the Sicilian Cosa Nostra mafia during the 1980s and 1990s. He also led the Italian intelligence services and later served as chairman of the defense firm Finmeccanica. His death has sent shockwaves through the Italian political establishment.

The funeral for Gianni De Gennaro is scheduled for Monday in Rome. Media reports indicate that President Sergio Mattarella and other high-profile guests are expected to attend. The event marks the end of a complex career that bridged law enforcement, intelligence, and corporate leadership.

Suicide Note Recovery and Evidence

The suicide note was recovered alongside a hard drive that police had previously failed to locate during searches of De Gennaro's residences. He described the drive as a professional archive that he did not want to fall into the hands of those he considered unable to evaluate its contents properly. He stated that the device contained no mysteries or secrets.

Advertisement

A judge recently rejected a request to place Gianni De Gennaro under house arrest, citing insufficient evidence to justify such a measure. Despite this legal protection, the pressure from the ongoing investigation contributed to the final events that led to his death. The Corriere della Sera newspaper published the full text of his letter, providing the public with his final words and perspective on the case.