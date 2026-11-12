Gibran Resigns as Indonesia Vice President After Court Annuls Education Certificate

Gibran Rakabuming Raka resigned as Indonesia's vice president on Nov 12, 2026, after the Supreme Court annulled his high school equivalency certificate, prompting a 60-day process to select a successor and reshaping political dynamics.

Indonesia n Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka formally submitted his resignation on November 12, 2026, during a meeting with President Prabowo Subianto at the state palace in Jakarta.

The resignation came after the Supreme Court annulled his overseas high school education equivalency certificate on October 30, following mounting pressure over his educational qualifications. Gibran, 39, also submitted his resignation letter to the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) in Jakarta. Analysts say the resignation could allow President Prabowo to further consolidate his influence while complicating former President Joko Widodo's efforts to preserve his family's political standing.

Also read Indonesia Vice President Gibran Resigns Amid Diploma Scandal

Political Split Between Prabowo and Jokowi

Sana Jaffrey, a political expert from the Australian National University, noted there had long been indications that the political relationship between Prabowo and Jokowi was heading towards a split. She said impeachment proceedings against Gibran appeared to have increased pressure on him to step aside rather than face a lengthy public process. In that sense, Prabowo has achieved this split without publicly demanding a resignation or even looking like he was behind the move, Jaffrey told CNA's Asia First programme.

Jokowi told reporters in his hometown Solo that he would continue backing Prabowo's government despite his son's departure. Public office is temporary, and we will continue to support Mr Prabowo's administration, especially regarding programmes that serve the interests of the broader public, he said. Gibran's resignation directly strengthens Prabowo's political standing while diminishing Jokowi's influence, as Gibran had served as a bridge between the current administration and the outgoing leadership.

Advertisement

Under Indonesia's constitutional process, after the vice-president submits a resignation notice to the president or the MPR, the president must nominate two candidates to the MPR, which must convene a special session within 60 days of the vice-presidential position officially becoming vacant. The candidate who secures a majority vote among MPR members is appointed to serve the remainder of the term.

New Vice President Selection Process

Aditya Perdana, a political lecturer at the University of Indonesia, said selecting a new vice-president could open another round of political bargaining among parties in Prabowo's governing coalition, testing Prabowo's ability to maintain unity. Jaffrey noted that lawmakers from all eight parliamentary factions had supported the impeachment proposal, which she saw as a sign of the president's considerable influence over the political establishment.

She, Aditya, and political expert Wawan Mas'udi from Gadjah Mada University also suggested that Prabowo could broaden his parliamentary support by bringing in the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), which has remained outside his governing coalition. Chaired by former President Megawati Soekarnoputri, PDI-P is the largest party in parliament and was the party Gibran belonged to before he decided to run with Prabowo in 2024, going against PDI-P's pair.

Wawan said Megawati and Prabowo have met a few times after the 2024 election, and it seems PDI-P wants to join Prabowo's camp but was reluctant due to Gibran's presence. Prabowo could ultimately also appoint someone outside the political sphere to keep all parties happy. Analysts are divided over how much lasting damage the resignation could do to Gibran's political career.

Future Political Prospects for Gibran

Wawan from Gadjah Mada University said stepping down voluntarily could allow Gibran to preserve more political legitimacy than if he had been removed through impeachment. Such a decision could be presented as an act of political responsibility, potentially leaving the door open for a comeback in the 2029 or 2034 elections.

Advertisement

His political legitimacy will not be completely destroyed, and he can rebuild it in the future, Wawan told CNA, adding that if Gibran had been impeached, it would be much harder for him to recover politically. Jaffrey was more cautious about Gibran's future, suggesting that his resignation complicates the political landscape for Jokowi's family. The resignation triggers immediate speculation regarding the future composition of the government and its strategic alliances.

Analysts emphasize that the individual chosen to replace Gibran must be both loyal to the president and competent in administrative duties, with the primary goal of restoring public confidence in the administration. A controversial or disputed appointment could create uncertainty, whereas a seamless transition may bolster economic indicators and strengthen Prabowo's standing for re-election in 2029.

Impact on Government Stability and Markets

The process of appointing a new vice-president could ignite internal conflicts within the governing coalition, particularly if the Gerindra party attempts to install its own preferred candidate. Market stability and foreign investment confidence depend heavily on the perceived unity and competence of the executive branch. The identity of the next vice-president will have tangible consequences for investor trust, overall government performance, and Prabowo's prospects in the 2029 presidential election.

While Gibran's resignation marks an abrupt end to his vice-presidency, analysts remain divided on its long-term impact. Wawan said the move could preserve Gibran's political legitimacy, while Jaffrey was more cautious, noting that the departure raises fresh questions about the political future of Jokowi and his family. The coming weeks will test Prabowo's ability to manage coalition dynamics and secure a successor who can maintain stability.

Gibran's resignation also diminishes the influence of former President Joko Widodo within the current administration. As a central figure in Indonesian politics, Jokowi's ability to shape policy and influence executive decisions is now curtailed without his son in office. This shift is expected to reshape broader political alliances and realign strategic partnerships among major parties ahead of the upcoming presidential election cycle.

The departure creates a vacuum that Prabowo is now positioned to fill, consolidating executive authority without the competing influence of his predecessor's family ties.