Girls Girls Girls: Verbatim Theatre Amplifies Queer Women's Voices in Singapore

The verbatim theatre production Girls Girls Girls, running June 11-27 in Singapore, features interviews with queer women to explore identity, visibility, and family. Written by Deonn Yang and Alfian Sa'at, the show offers rare representation and coincides with Pride Month.

Queer women are often underrepresented in mainstream media, with few leading roles in film or television and limited cultural visibility. In Singapore, where public discourse on LGBTQ+ topics is already constrained, this absence is particularly stark.

The theatre production Girls Girls Girls seeks to address this gap by centering the voices of queer women through a verbatim performance. Running from June 11 to 27, 2025, at Wild Rice @ Funan (The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre), the play is built from interviews with queer women across Singapore. The script, lightly shaped for the stage, captures a diverse range of experiences-from a singer and stand-up comedian to a burlesque dancer, Paralympian, mothers raising children, and globetrotting "aunties.

" Written by Deonn Yang and Alfian Sa'at and directed by Yang, the production aligns with Pride Month and underscores the power of personal narratives. The cast-Mehr Dudeja, Farah Ong, Tan Rui Shan, Eve Voigtlander, and Yap Yi Kai-carries the three-week run, with previews on June 11 and 12. Tickets start at S$40-45, and the show is rated R18.

Within Wild Rice's 2026 season, which includes premieres like Michelle Tan's The Radicalisation of Mrs. Mary Lim-Rodrigues and returning favourites such as Monkey Goes West, Girls Girls Girls stands out for its direct investment in community self-representation. Rather than a structured argument, the performance weaves together themes of identity, visibility, and family-exploring the incremental work of building a life in a society that does not always accommodate queer women.

For a community more often spoken about than heard from, an evening derived entirely from its own voices is both rare and vital. More information and ticketing are available via wildrice.com.sg or SISTIC





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Queer Women Singapore Theatre Verbatim Theatre Pride Month Wild Rice LGBTQ+ Representation Deonn Yang Alfian Sa'at

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