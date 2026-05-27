Global Airlines Adjust Routes Amid Middle East Tensions

Airlines worldwide suspend or reroute flights to Middle Eastern destinations due to conflict, with some resuming services cautiously.

Global airlines are implementing widespread changes to flight schedules in response to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East , particularly the Iran war and its repercussions.

Carriers from Europe, Asia, and North America have suspended or rerouted services to key destinations such as Tel Aviv, Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, and Beirut. Some airlines are cautiously resuming flights, while others have extended cancellations through the end of 2026. Middle Eastern carriers themselves have ramped up capacity after severe disruption from the Iran war, but airlines outside the region are avoiding major hubs.

Greece's largest carrier will resume flights to Tel Aviv from Heraklion, Rhodes, and Larnaca on May 21, but flights from Thessaloniki to Tel Aviv remain cancelled until June 26. Russia's flag carrier plans to resume flights to the UAE from June 1. Latvia's airBaltic has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until June 28 and to Dubai until October 24. Air France suspended its Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Dubai flights until June 3, with Riyadh flights suspended until May 26.

Hong Kong's carrier suspended flights to Dubai and Riyadh until August 31 and cargo freighter services to those cities until May 31. The US carrier extended Atlanta-Tel Aviv suspension through December 18, plans New York-JFK to Tel Aviv flights on September 6, and delayed Boston-Tel Aviv launch indefinitely. Finnair cancelled Doha flights until July 2 and avoids the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Israel, with Dubai flights only resuming in October.

British Airways delayed resuming flights to Dubai, Doha, and Tel Aviv to August 1, plans to reduce Middle East flights, and permanently dropped Jeddah. Iberia Express cancelled Tel Aviv flights through May 31. Japan Airlines suspended Tokyo-Doha flights until July 31 and Doha-Tokyo until August 1. LOT Polish suspended Tel Aviv flights until May 30, Riyadh until June 30, and Beirut from March 31 to June 27.

Austrian Airlines will restart Tel Aviv operations from June 1, while SWISS, ITA Airways, and Lufthansa plan to resume as early as July. Brussels Airlines suspended operations until October 24. The Lufthansa group suspended flights to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat, and Tehran until October 24. Eurowings suspended Tel Aviv until July 9, Beirut until June 12, and other destinations until October 4.

Malaysia Airlines will resume limited Doha services from July 2. A low-cost airline pushed back planned launches of Tel Aviv and Beirut services to June 15. Pegasus Airlines cancelled Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah flights until June 1. Qantas is adding flights to Rome and Paris to meet European demand, and expanding its network.

Royal Air Maroc cancelled Doha flights until June 30 and Dubai until May 31. Singapore Airlines extended Dubai suspension until August 2 but added London Gatwick and Melbourne services. SunExpress cancelled flights to Dubai, Amman, Bahrain, Beirut, and Erbil until June 30. A low-cost carrier will resume Tel Aviv flights on May 28 but suspends other routes until mid-September, with Medina flights indefinitely suspended.

The disruptions reflect the volatile security environment in the region. Airlines are closely monitoring the situation and adjusting schedules accordingly. Passengers are advised to check with their carriers for the latest updates. The prolonged cancellations and rerouting have significant implications for travel and trade between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Cargo services have also been affected, with some carriers suspending freighter operations. Airlines are exploring alternative routes, such as via Central Asia or the Mediterranean, to maintain connectivity. The situation remains fluid, and further adjustments are expected as geopolitical tensions evolve





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