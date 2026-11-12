Global Dark Web Crackdown: Operation TorNado Arrests 354

Europol coordinates Operation TorNado across 14 nations, resulting in 354 arrests and seizure of 4.8 tonnes of drugs and millions in cash during the global dark web sting.

Europol announced the conclusion of a massive international law enforcement initiative on November 12 that targeted the infrastructure of the dark web. The coordinated effort, designated as Operation TorNado, successfully resulted in the arrest of 354 individuals across a span of fourteen countries. This operation represents one of the most significant disruptions of illicit online markets, involving simultaneous raids in major jurisdictions including the United States, Britain, and France.

Coordinated Global Enforcement Action

European Union police agency Europol organized this multi-national sting operation, which ran between May 2025 and October 2026. The initiative required precise synchronization of efforts among law enforcement agencies to ensure that criminals could not evade capture by moving across borders. The scope of the operation was global, with police forces from diverse nations working together to dismantle the digital platforms used for illegal trade.

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The enforcement actions led to hundreds of physical raids around the world. These raids were conducted to seize evidence, apprehend suspects, and disrupt the logistical networks supporting dark web marketplaces. The sheer scale of the operation demonstrates the increasing capability of international police bodies to coordinate complex investigations that span multiple legal jurisdictions.

Substantial Seizures in United States

Law enforcement agencies in the United States conducted the most extensive portion of the operation, recording 132 arrests. During these interventions, authorities recovered a substantial cache of illegal items and funds. The seizure included more than 4.8 tonnes of illicit drugs, which constituted a significant portion of the total contraband confiscated during the global initiative.

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In addition to the narcotics, US police confiscated 152 firearms from the suspects involved in the dark web trade. Furthermore, authorities seized €150 million in cash and cryptocurrency, which translates to approximately S$200 million. These financial seizures highlight the immense monetary scale of the illegal transactions occurring on these hidden networks and the profitability of the criminal enterprises targeted.

Significant Enforcement Results in Britain

British authorities played a crucial role in the operation, recording 59 arrests among the total 354 individuals detained. While the United States saw the highest volume of seizures, the British involvement underscores the widespread nature of the criminal networks being targeted. The number of arrests in Britain reflects the active presence of dark web users and sellers within the country.

The cooperation between US and UK agencies was vital to the success of Operation TorNado. Both nations have been at the forefront of combating cybercrime, and their collaboration allowed for the sharing of critical intelligence. This joint effort ensured that suspects could not exploit differences in national laws to avoid prosecution.

Illegal Drug Interdictions Across Europe

European authorities, operating under the coordination of Europol, seized nearly one tonne of illicit drugs during the raids. The specific substances confiscated included amphetamines, ketamine, MDMA, cocaine, and cannabis. These seizures demonstrate that the drug trade on the dark web is not limited to a single type of narcotic but involves a wide variety of controlled substances.

The presence of these drugs in Europe highlights the international supply chains that support dark web markets. The trafficking of these substances requires complex logistics, including the use of encrypted communications and anonymous payment systems. The disruption of these supply chains is a primary goal of the enforcement actions taken by Europol and its partner agencies.

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Resilience of Illicit Online Markets

Despite the large number of arrests and seizures, Europol noted that dark web marketplaces continue to adapt to law enforcement pressure. The agency stated that these platforms exhibit evolving resilience, quickly replacing takedown targets with new iterations or alternative services. This adaptability suggests that while immediate disruptions are successful, the long-term eradication of these markets remains a challenge.

The operation involved police forces from a total of fourteen countries, including Australia, France, and Germany. This global participation indicates that the dark web economy is inherently transnational. Criminals rely on this global infrastructure to operate beyond the reach of any single national police force. The success of Operation TorNado proves that coordinated international action is necessary to counter this threat effectively.

The data from Operation TorNado provides critical insights into the current state of digital criminality. The combination of high-profile arrests, significant financial penalties, and major drug interdictions serves as a deterrent to others operating in the space. However, the ongoing adaptation of these markets suggests that law enforcement must continuously evolve its tactics to stay ahead of criminal innovators.

The detailed breakdown of arrests shows 59 in Britain and 132 in the United States. The remaining arrests were distributed among the other twelve participating nations. This distribution of enforcement efforts reflects the global distribution of users and sellers within the dark web ecosystem. The operation has temporarily disrupted these networks, but the fundamental structure of the dark web remains intact.

As law enforcement agencies analyze the data gathered from Operation TorNado, new strategies for combating cybercrime are likely to emerge. The seizure of €150 million in the United States alone demonstrates the financial incentives driving these illegal activities. Future operations will need to focus not only on arrests but also on the complex financial trails that connect online transactions to real-world individuals and organizations.