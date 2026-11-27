Anantha Nageswaran warns of economic fragility and AI bubble risks at Asia Future Summit. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Loh Boon Chye, and Guo Shan discuss global growth resilience.

V. Anantha Nageswaran, the chief economic adviser to the government of India, delivered a stark warning regarding the structural vulnerabilities of the global economy during the fifth edition of the Asia Future Summit. Speaking at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre on Nov 27, 2026, Nageswaran cautioned that the impressive headline growth figures currently dominating financial news may be precariously balanced atop a speculative bubble centered on artificial intelligence. He emphasized that this rapid expansion has not necessarily benefited the broader population and could lead to significant financial system weaknesses.

AI Bubble Deflation and Growth Fragility

Nageswaran argued that the current sense of economic resilience post-pandemic is misleading because it relies disproportionately on a single sector. The capital expenditure driving these growth numbers is heavily concentrated in artificial intelligence, creating a fragility that could result in a severe post-bubble fallout. He stressed that investors and policymakers must prepare for a potential correction in this specialized market segment. The growth metrics, while strong in appearance, mask underlying imbalances in wealth distribution and systemic risk within the financial architecture.

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Productivity Gains Distribution Disparities

When addressing the long-term impacts of artificial intelligence on productivity, Nageswaran highlighted the critical question of who actually benefits from these technological advancements. He noted that if productivity gains accrue predominantly to capital owners rather than laborers, the resulting labor displacement will not constitute an enduring economic benefit. This disparity raises concerns about social stability and the equitable distribution of technological progress. The real challenge lies in ensuring that the efficiency gains from AI translate into broader economic well-being rather than just corporate profits.

SGX Executive Highlights Concentration Risks

Loh Boon Chye, the Singapore Exchange Group chief executive, echoed concerns regarding risk diversification during the same panel discussion. He warned that a diversified portfolio does not automatically equate to diversified risks, particularly when many assets are correlated through shared exposure to the AI sector. While acknowledging the United States as the dominant market, Loh Boon Chye pointed to emerging opportunities within Asia. However, he cautioned that geographical concentration can still amplify risk despite the allure of new economic value creation in the region.

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China Chip Restrictions and Supply Chain Shifts

Guo Shan, a partner at Hutong Research, provided a detailed analysis of how US restrictions on artificial intelligence chips are reshaping the global semiconductor landscape. She stated that these restrictions could impact up to thirty per cent of the demand in the chip industry, forcing Chinese hyperscalers to accelerate domestic production. Consequently, Guo Shan expects the demand-supply rebalancing in the sector to occur in 2027, a year earlier than the previously anticipated 2028 timeline. This shift represents a significant acceleration in China's push for technological self-reliance and supply chain independence.

China International Circulation Strategy

Despite these headwinds, Guo Shan noted that Beijing does not anticipate a need for further economic stimulus, as the economy remains on track to meet annual growth targets. Instead, China is pursuing a strategy of international circulation to stabilize the global economy and address concerns over its large trade surplus. This approach involves importing more goods, maintaining export levels, and encouraging domestic firms to expand overseas operations. Guo Shan compared this strategic pivot to Japan's efforts to rebalance its trade dynamics in the 1980s, signaling a new era of responsible global economic participation by China.

Singapore Summit Collaborative Framework

The fifth edition of the Asia Future Summit, hosted at Marina Bay Sands, represented a significant collaborative effort among Singapore's major media organizations. The event was jointly presented by The Straits Times, The Business Times, Lianhe Zaobao, Berita Harian, and Tamil Murasu, showcasing a unified front in addressing critical economic issues. Ben Paul, a senior correspondent for The Business Times, moderated the panel discussion that brought together these diverse expert perspectives. The summit also featured OCBC as the presenting sponsor and Amazon Web Services as the official cloud partner, highlighting the integral role of financial and technological infrastructure in shaping future economic dialogues.