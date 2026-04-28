Global Fertiliser Crisis Deepens as Middle East Conflict Disrupts Supply Chains

Farmers worldwide face a second surge in fertiliser prices due to the Middle East conflict, threatening global food production as low grain prices leave growers unable to absorb rising costs. Supply chain disruptions, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, have halted key fertiliser exports, forcing farmers to cut back on essential nutrients and risking lower yields. Experts warn of prolonged shortages and food security concerns, particularly in developing nations.

Farmers worldwide are confronting a second wave of surging fertiliser prices in just four years, this time driven by the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Unlike the previous crisis in 2022, when high grain prices helped offset rising input costs, today’s agricultural markets are grappling with historically low grain prices, leaving many growers struggling to absorb the financial burden. The Middle East, a critical hub for global fertiliser production, has seen its supply chains severely disrupted, with the Strait of Hormuz—a vital shipping route—effectively shut down due to the conflict.

This has halted exports of urea, a nitrogen-based fertiliser, from Qatar’s largest production facility, while supplies of sulphur and ammonia, essential for various fertilisers, have also been curtailed. Industry experts warn that the situation could worsen if the conflict persists, echoing concerns from the 2022 Ukraine war, when fertiliser shortages exacerbated global food insecurity. The financial strain on farmers has intensified as fertiliser prices have skyrocketed since late February, with urea experiencing the most dramatic spike.

India, the world’s top rice producer and second-largest wheat grower, recently secured record urea imports at nearly double the cost from just two months ago. However, unlike in 2022, when high grain prices provided some relief, today’s wheat prices in Chicago are roughly half what they were four years ago, leaving many farmers unable to cover soaring fertiliser expenses. Nitrogen-based fertilisers like urea are crucial for annual crop yields and quality, particularly for protein content in wheat, making them irreplaceable.

While farmers can reduce other nutrients like phosphate and potash without immediate yield losses, prolonged phosphate shortages—compounded by Chinese export restrictions and war-related disruptions—could force growers to cut back on fertiliser use altogether, risking lower harvests. Analysts estimate that at least two million metric tonnes of urea production—about three percent of global seaborne trade—have been lost since the conflict began, with shutdowns in the Middle East, India, Bangladesh, and Russia.

Even if hostilities cease and the Strait of Hormuz reopens, clearing the backlog of delayed shipments could take weeks, and fertiliser shortages may persist for months due to damaged Gulf facilities and limited alternative supplies. The International Grains Council and the United Nations have already revised downward their forecasts for upcoming harvests, raising concerns about food security in developing nations. In 2022, high fertiliser costs worsened hunger in import-dependent countries, and regions like East Africa remain vulnerable.

In Australia’s wheat-growing regions, farmers are expected to reduce planting by 14 percent, shifting away from fertiliser-intensive crops. Similarly, Brazilian soybean farmers may cut fertiliser use or switch to less effective alternatives like ammonium sulphate, while Southeast Asian palm oil yields—already under pressure—could decline further, posing long-term risks to younger trees





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Fertiliser Crisis Middle East Conflict Food Security Agriculture Global Supply Chains

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