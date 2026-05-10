Global Health Alert: Hantavirus Outbreak on MV Hondius Cruise Ship Leads to Mass Evacuation in Spain

A rare and deadly Andes hantavirus outbreak aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius has triggered an international repatriation effort from Tenerife, resulting in three deaths and strict quarantine measures.

The international community has been placed on high alert following a critical health emergency involving the MV Hondius, a cruise ship that became the epicenter of a deadly hantavirus outbreak.

The situation reached a climax on May 10, 2026, as security and health officials in Tenerife, Spain, coordinated a complex repatriation operation to remove infected and exposed individuals from the vessel. The outbreak has already claimed the lives of three passengers, including a Dutch couple and a German woman, marking a tragic turn for a voyage that began in Argentina.

Hantavirus is a rare respiratory disease typically associated with contact with rodents, but the specific strain identified in this instance is the Andes virus, which is particularly concerning due to its ability to transmit directly between humans. While health authorities have attempted to downplay comparisons to the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing that the overall risk to global public health remains low, the severity of the cases on board has necessitated an unprecedented logistical response.

The evacuation process was a meticulously planned operation overseen by Spanish Health Minister Monica Garcia and supported by the Spanish military. A total of 94 individuals representing 19 different nationalities were flown out of the Canary Islands on Sunday. The process involved passengers donning blue protective medical suits and transferring from the Dutch-flagged ship to smaller boats to reach the industrial port of Granadilla de Abona.

From there, they were transported in a secure convoy of army buses to Tenerife South airport. To ensure maximum safety, protective boards were installed to separate the drivers from the passengers during transit. The regional government of the Canary Islands had initially shown significant resistance to allowing the ship to dock, forcing the MV Hondius to remain anchored offshore until the repatriation flights could be organized.

The ship is scheduled to refuel and depart for the Netherlands with a reduced crew of approximately 30 members, avoiding further contact with the local population. Medical protocols for the evacuees vary significantly across different nations, reflecting a fragmented global approach to the containment of the Andes virus. The World Health Organization, represented in Tenerife by chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has recommended a strict 42-day quarantine period coupled with active follow-up and daily symptom monitoring.

In Athens, Greece has implemented a mandatory 45-day hospital quarantine for a Greek national, while Spain is utilizing a military hospital in Madrid to isolate 14 of its citizens. In contrast, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, led by acting director Jay Bhattacharya, has suggested a more flexible approach, allowing some passengers to return home if the estimated risk is low.

However, this divergence in policy has been criticized by WHO officials who suggest that such leniency may introduce unnecessary risks. The urgency of the situation was further highlighted when the French Prime Minister reported that one of the repatriated French citizens began showing symptoms, leading to immediate and strict isolation. The timeline of the outbreak suggests that the infection may have originated even before the expedition officially began in Ushuaia, Argentina, on April 1.

As the ship traversed the Atlantic toward Cape Verde, the virus spread among the passengers and crew. By the time the vessel reached the Canary Islands, the medical crisis had escalated, requiring the emergency evacuation of several infected individuals to Europe earlier in the week. The lack of a dedicated vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for hantavirus adds a layer of complexity to the medical management of the survivors.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities inherent in international travel and the potential for rare zoonotic diseases to trigger international health crises. The operation is expected to conclude on Monday, as deteriorating weather conditions in the Atlantic archipelago necessitate the ship's prompt departure to ensure the safety of the remaining crew





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hantavirus MV Hondius Tenerife Andes Virus Medical Evacuation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Health Authorities Track Passengers of Hantavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship MV HondiusHealth authorities across four continents are trying to find and monitor passengers who disembarked the MV Hondius, a cruise ship affected by a deadly outbreak of hantavirus, before the outbreak was detected. Spanish authorities expect over 140 passengers and crew members to reach the Spanish island of Tenerife this weekend.

Read more »

Cruise Liner MV Hondius Invoking Fears of Wider Spread of HantavirusAs the MV Hondius, carrying nearly 150 people, is expected to arrive in Granadilla port, Spain, sparking fears of a wider spread of hantavirus, a potentially fatal disease, which is typically carried and spread by rodents.

Read more »

Health Officials Trace Human Cases from Cruise Ship OutbreakGlobal health officials are using contact tracing to identify and follow potential human cases linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship outbreak, which is believed to be caused by Andes hantavirus.

Read more »

Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship MV Hondius: Two Singapore Residents Isolated and Under TestThe Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) issued a statement on the hantavirus outbreak on the cruise ship MV Hondius, stating that two residents of Singapore had been on the ship and were being tested for the virus. The risk to the general public in Singapore is currently low.

Read more »