Asia Stocks Plunge as AI Sell-Off Follows US Midterm Elections

Asian markets sank on Nov 6 after a Wall Street rout driven by fears that Democrats, who swept the US midterm elections, will tighten regulation of AI and data centers. South Korea's KOSPI fell more than 8 percent and the Nasdaq lost 5.5 percent.

Asia's tech-heavy markets sank on Friday, November 6, 2026, as fear of increased regulatory scrutiny and a slowdown in the AI build-out unleashed the steepest fall in US stocks since the tariff-triggered Liberation Day rout a year and a half ago.

South Korea's KOSPI plunged more than eight per cent, triggering exchange circuit breakers for a 20-minute trading halt. Japan's Nikkei was down five per cent. The political jitters are hitting an AI trade already on shaky footing due to worries about the return on investment for the enormous sums of money being poured into the technology. Investors are worried Democrats, who swept to power at the midterm elections this week, will apply the brakes to the AI boom.

Also read Democrats Win Both Houses of Congress, Constraining Trump's Asia Policy

Semiconductor And Tech Stocks See Sharp Decline

The sell-off follows a downturn on June 8, 2026, when anxiety over the outcomes of the US midterm elections first triggered a broad sell-off in technology and semiconductor sectors. On Wall Street, the volatility fear gauge soared and the Nasdaq sank 5.5 per cent, leaving it 12 per cent below its record high close a month ago. The index reversed an initial swing higher after the midterms before dropping.

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A total of US$3 trillion (S$3.8 trillion) was wiped off S&P 500 companies. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slumped 12.2 per cent overnight, battering Nvidia and other chip stocks. Nvidia, often considered a bellwether for AI market confidence, saw its value erode as traders liquidated positions ahead of potential policy changes. Market participants see Asia's chipmakers and data center equipment suppliers in South Korea, Taiwan and Japan as especially vulnerable, and they had already tumbled on Wednesday and Thursday.

In Japan, the tech rout hit chip-related shares hard, with Tokyo Electron down around nine per cent and Kioxia shedding 13 per cent. In South Korea, memory chip makers also suffered significant losses. These companies, whose advanced chips are used alongside other data-crunching semiconductors to power AI tools, found their valuations under attack. The core of the market turmoil stems from fears that the new political environment will impose stricter rules on data infrastructure.

Data Center Regulation Fears Drive Sell Off

Online brokerage Monex noted that following the Democratic victory in the midterm elections, concerns about stricter regulations on AI-related technologies led to a sell-off across the entire US market, particularly affecting technology stocks and causing all three major US indices to decline. Monex stated there are concerns that stricter regulations on data center construction will slow down construction projects.

This worry is critical because governments and tech giants worldwide are racing to build data centers to train and run AI models. This global construction boom has been costing hundreds of billions of dollars, making it a vital component of the current economic narrative for tech stocks. The selling indicates investors are starting to factor in increased local opposition to building data centers, with analysts saying markets have yet to fully consider the cost such building has imposed on communities.

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It is pretty clear there has been a real shift in sentiment, said Michael McCarthy, chief executive for Australia and New Zealand at online brokerage Moomoo. Market turning points are often accompanied by strong disagreement, and that shows up in the market by huge swings in either direction, he said. That is what we appear to have had, and last night's emphatic sell-down suggests that is the direction that we are now headed in.

Bond Markets Rise Amid Semiconductor Slump

Bonds were poised to gain in Asia, while the US dollar slipped against haven currencies such as the yen and Swiss franc. Treasuries can probably rally a lot further, said Nick Ferres, chief investment officer at Vantage Point Asset Management in Singapore. And I suspect it will be an ugly day for semiconductor and memory stocks.

As the dust settles, market watchers will focus on specific legislative proposals from the newly empowered Democratic majority to gauge the long-term impact on the semiconductor and AI sectors.