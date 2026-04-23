Global Stocks Fall as Middle East Tensions Fuel Inflation Fears

Stock markets declined Thursday as concerns over a prolonged Middle East conflict drove up oil prices and dampened investor enthusiasm. The Eurozone showed early signs of economic contraction, while some markets like Seoul and Paris showed resilience.

Global stock market s experienced a downturn on Thursday, April 23rd, as investor optimism regarding a swift resolution to the escalating tensions in the Middle East began to wane.

This shift in sentiment triggered a broad-based sell-off across various international exchanges, reversing some of the gains previously seen in equity markets. A key driver of this market correction was the resurgence in oil prices, with the benchmark Brent crude exceeding the US$100 per barrel mark. This increase poses a significant threat of widespread inflation, potentially hindering economic growth worldwide.

The situation remains particularly sensitive as diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran to resume lasting peace talks appear stalled, with Iran firmly stating its refusal to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz – a crucial waterway for approximately 20% of the world’s oil supply – as long as the United States continues to impose port restrictions. The recent resilience of equity markets, which had largely recovered from the initial shockwaves caused by US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, is now being challenged.

This earlier recovery was largely fueled by robust first-quarter corporate earnings reports and the continued enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. However, analysts are increasingly warning that a prolonged conflict in the Middle East could quickly erode investor confidence and trigger a more substantial market correction.

Joshua Mahony, Chief Market Analyst at Scope Markets, highlighted this growing risk aversion, stating that the market is now bracing for a sustained increase in energy prices as the prospect of a protracted stalemate becomes more likely. While previous market fluctuations were directly linked to escalations and de-escalations of the conflict, the current trend suggests a more gradual, yet persistent, upward pressure on energy costs. Despite the overall negative trend, some markets demonstrated resilience.

In Paris, the CAC 40 index managed to remain in positive territory, largely due to a strong performance by L'Oreal, whose stock surged following the announcement of a 3.6% increase in sales, driven by growth in its professional and dermatological product lines. This illustrates that strong company-specific performance can still provide pockets of stability amidst broader market concerns. The overall economic picture remains complex.

While corporate earnings have generally exceeded expectations – with nearly 80% of S&P 500 companies reporting first-quarter results surpassing analyst estimates, according to Bloomberg – the looming threat of escalating energy prices and disrupted supply chains is casting a shadow over future growth prospects. Tesla’s recent first-quarter profits, which exceeded expectations, and its ambitious investment plans in autonomous transport, humanoid robotics, and AI, offer a positive signal, but are unlikely to fully offset the broader macroeconomic headwinds.

In Asia, Seoul defied the downward trend, reaching a record high driven by a rally in the technology sector, which has been a key driver of the Kospi index’s surge this year. However, the Eurozone is already showing signs of strain, with business activity contracting in April for the first time in 16 months.

The Flash Eurozone purchasing managers' index (PMI), a key indicator of economic health, registered 48.6 for April, a significant decline from 50.7 in March, directly attributable to rising energy prices and supply chain disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict. The situation underscores the interconnectedness of global markets and the potential for regional instability to have far-reaching economic consequences.

The US Navy has also received orders from former President Trump to 'shoot and kill' any boats laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, further escalating tensions in the region





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