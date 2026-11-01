GMO Internet says North Korea-linked group likely behind October cyberattack

An analysis by GMO Internet Group found a North Korea-linked hacking group was likely behind an October cyberattack that leaked customer data and led to fraudulent foreign exchange transactions. At least 45,000 people were also affected through a subsidiary, GMO GlobalSign K.K.

An analysis by GMO Internet Group found that a North Korea -linked hacking group was likely behind the cyberattack on the company in October, sources close to the matter said on Nov 1.

The conclusion cited characteristics of the malware used and other traces left by the perpetrators. The company appears to have already reported the matter to the Japanese government and will now focus on determining the full circumstances. GMO confirmed last week that customer information related to its foreign exchange trading service was leaked without authorisation and used in fraudulent transactions. The breach was identified in early November, and the company has not responded to the attacker's direct request.

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Japanese Financial Infrastructure Faces Cyber Threat

The combination of foreign exchange fraud and mass data theft represents a significant cyber threat to Japanese financial infrastructure. Kyodo News, working with security experts, found that five IP addresses used to access a website claiming responsibility for the attack immediately after the site went online matched those previously used by a North Korean hacking group. The website contained traces linked to multiple countries, including the United States and Japan.

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Cybersecurity sources said on Nov 1 this suggested the hacker may have tried to mislead investigators through a false flag operation. A separate analysis of the site found that its domain had been acquired from a US company on Sept 1 and that its hosting server was provided by the same company. File creation times were set to a US time zone, while the operating system was set to English.

Part of a programme used to collect visitor logs contained Japanese text and showed characteristics suggesting it had been generated by artificial intelligence. Files posted on the site were created using software developed in China and widely used there. A website for victims of the GMO cyberattack to share information may have been set up by the attacker, an analysis by security experts found on Oct 31.

Attacker Uses Fake Victim Sharing Website

Its web structure bears many similarities to that of the site used to claim responsibility for the attack. The attacker possibly sought to get information from victims through the victim information sharing forum website, the experts said. The website was registered on Oct 19, two days before the Japanese internet infrastructure provider made the cyberattack public, according to the analysis. The information-sharing website was confirmed to be available as of Oct 22.

The two websites have similar overall designs and share parts of their source code, making them pretty much identical, one of the experts said. This strategy likely aimed to harvest additional information from victims under the guise of support. The hacker threatened to disclose customer information and conduct a ransomware attack. GMO did not respond to the request, and some customer information was disclosed on Oct 27.

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One of the victims said they received multiple emails on the night of Oct 22 from someone using a Russian-sounding name claiming to be the attacker. The use of a false identity further complicates the attribution process, although the technical evidence points elsewhere.

Breach Expands to GMO Subsidiaries

Meanwhile, GMO GlobalSign K.K. , the company's authentication business subsidiary, said personal information of at least 45,000 people at client companies had been leaked through its employee ID management service. This data comes from its employee ID management service used by client companies. The breach has expanded beyond the foreign exchange service to include other company subsidiaries, raising serious concerns among regulatory bodies and affected clients.

GMO is now focusing on determining the full circumstances of the breach to mitigate further damage. Investigators continue to examine the links between the US-hosted domains and the North Korean state-sponsored actors. The use of AI-generated code and false flag operations demonstrates an evolving sophistication in state-level cyber warfare. This case highlights the increasing risks facing critical internet infrastructure providers in Asia.