Go-Ahead Singapore Bus Captain Allegedly Assaulted by Passenger

A Go-Ahead Singapore bus captain was allegedly assaulted by a passenger after the commuter became upset over missing his bus stop while travelling on Bus Service 2 on May 23.

A Go-Ahead Singapore bus captain was allegedly assaulted by a passenger after the commuter became upset over missing his bus stop while travelling on Bus Service 2 on May 23.

The commuter grew angry after his bus stop was missed and proceeded to verbally abuse and physically assault the bus captain while he was driving. The trip was disrupted following the incident and the bus captain later sought medical attention at Changi General Hospital. Go-Ahead Singapore stressed that it does not tolerate any form of abuse or violence against public transport workers, warning that such behaviour puts staff, commuters, and other road users at risk.

Some commenters speculated that there may have been more to the confrontation, while others disagreed, saying there was no excuse for physically assaulting a public transport worker regardless of the circumstances. A 44-year-old woman, angered by a minor bump on a crowded subway platform, retaliated against an 8-year-old girl by forcefully shoving her against a wall, causing the girl to cry.

In another incident, a power bank suddenly caught fire and emitted smoke on a Singapore MRT train, causing an emergency evacuation of passengers. The bus captain's incident has sparked a discussion on the importance of respecting public transport workers and the need for commuters to report any incidents of abuse or violence through proper feedback channels





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Go-Ahead Singapore Bus Captain Alleged Assault Public Transport Workers Abuse

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