Go-Ahead Singapore to Operate 27 Bus Routes in Tampines, Replacing SBS Transit

The five-year contract, awarded to Go-Ahead Singapore, includes the management of the new East Coast Integrated Depot, as well as the Tampines Bus Interchange, Tampines Concourse Bus Interchange, Tampines North Bus Interchange, and Changi Business Park Bus Terminal. Go-Ahead Singapore's winning bid of $646 million secured the contract, surpassing bids from SBS Transit ($596 million) and SMRT ($613 million). The LTA highlighted the superior quality of Go-Ahead Singapore's proposal, particularly concerning its plans for large-scale electric bus deployment, which was a significant factor in the decision-making process. This shift signals a move towards sustainable public transport solutions and enhanced passenger experience within the Tampines area. \Key elements of Go-Ahead Singapore's winning proposal focused on electric bus operations and maintenance capabilities. The company proposed establishing a satellite training center in collaboration with the Singapore Bus Academy to cultivate a skilled team of local electric bus specialists. Furthermore, the proposal outlined the use of AI-driven tools to optimize operations. Commuter-centric initiatives were also emphasized, with plans for 'caring corners' at bus interchanges and 'baby on board' badges for pregnant commuters. The LTA noted that Go-Ahead Singapore's proposal offered cost savings compared to the existing contract. Moreover, Go-Ahead Singapore plans to leverage the extensive experience of its UK group, which operates the largest electric bus fleet in London, to enhance the industry's capabilities for large-scale electric bus deployment in Singapore. The transition aims for a seamless experience for commuters while simultaneously advancing sustainability goals. Ensuring a smooth transition for existing employees is also a key priority. \To facilitate a smooth transition, the LTA has mandated that all current SBS Transit employees working on the Tampines bus package must be offered employment by Go-Ahead Singapore, with terms and conditions no less favorable than their current employment. This commitment aims to safeguard the livelihoods of approximately 700 employees, according to National Transport Workers' Union (NTWU) executive secretary Yeo Wan Ling. The NTWU will actively participate in training efforts to ensure that affected workers are equipped with the skills necessary for future-ready jobs. Go-Ahead Singapore, already operating in Singapore since 2016 from the Loyang bus depot, will experience significant expansion with this new contract. The company anticipates growing to over 2,000 employees and operating over 800 buses, including more than 270 electric buses. Go-Ahead Singapore's managing director, Leonard Lee, expressed enthusiasm for serving Tampines commuters with greener journeys and working closely with the NTWU to ensure a seamless transition for all affected employees. The initiative aims to modernize the public transportation system in Tampines while also providing employment opportunities





