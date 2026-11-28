Janil Puthucheary attended the Nov 28 Goals for Good charity football tournament at ActiveSG Punggol Sport Centre, raising $150,000 for SportCares, Samaritans of Singapore, and Special Olympics Singapore.

A corporate charity football tournament known as Goals for Good raised approximately $150,000 for local charitable organizations on November 28. The event took place at the ActiveSG Punggol Sport Centre, drawing attention as a significant community engagement initiative in Singapore. Senior Minister of State for Education and Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary attended as the guest of honor, marking his participation in this high-profile sports fundraising effort.

Charity Football Event Raises Funds

Janil Puthucheary took the ceremonial spot-kicks at the Goals for Good corporate charity football event. His presence highlighted the government's support for corporate social responsibility and community wellness initiatives. The Senior Minister of State for Education and Sustainability and the Environment joined other key figures to launch the sporting activities that would benefit multiple charitable causes.

Also read Johor Allocates RM600,000 and Builds Ele-Fences to Curb Elephant-Human Conflict

First Corporate Event at ActiveSG Punggol

The tournament at ActiveSG Punggol Sport Centre holds particular significance as the first corporate event held at the facility since its official opening on November 22. This six-storey sports complex recently debuted to the public, and the Goals for Good tournament served as a landmark occasion to showcase its capabilities. The timing of the event underscored the new venue's immediate integration into the community sports calendar.

Stakeholders and Organizers Participate

Sport Singapore sport development group chief Su Chun Wei attended the ceremony alongside Janil Puthucheary and other prominent organizers. Also present were Samaritans of Singapore chairman Roel Faes, Vector Green managing director Ben Teng, and Special Olympics Singapore executive director Huang Yuchi. Their joint attendance demonstrated a strong collaborative effort between government bodies, non-profits, and the private sector to support charitable causes.

Advertisement

Vector Green and NVPC Partnership

Goals for Good was organized by Vector Green, a Singapore-based energy and sustainability engineering company. The tournament was held in the 10th anniversary year of the National Volunteer And Philanthropy Centre's Company of Good movement. This movement works with businesses across Singapore to contribute to society, and the event celebrated a decade of corporate philanthropy. Vector Green's managing director Ben Teng, a former Football Association of Singapore vice-president and ex-Geylang International chairman, emphasized the importance of businesses doing good for the local community.

Teams Compete for Charitable Causes

The competition involved 20 corporate teams vying for victory in the tournament. An exhibition match featured former international players such as Aleksandar Duric, Lionel Lewis, and Gusta Guzarishah, adding star power to the event. Proceeds from the tournament were distributed among SportCares, Samaritans of Singapore, and Special Olympics Singapore. Ben Teng stated that Vector Green's corporate purpose is Innovation for Good, reinforcing the belief that companies should do well and do good for society.