Godzilla Minus Zero Sets Record Box Office Debut in US

Godzilla Minus Zero earns a record $31.6 million US debut in North America, surpassing all previous foreign-language film openings and outperforming The Cat in the Hat. The Toho production continues the success of its Oscar-winning predecessor.

Godzilla Minus Zero has officially established a new benchmark for international cinema in North America. The film opened with a chart-topping US$31.6 million (S$40.5 million) over the weekend. This figure scores a historic debut for a foreign-language film at the North American box office. The milestone marks a significant shift in audience engagement with non-English productions in the United States market.

Takashi Yamazaki Revives Franchise Roots

Takashi Yamazaki directed this sequel to the 2023 Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One. The director successfully brought the legendary monster series back to its Japanese origins. The film is set in post-WWII Japan and is produced by Toho. GKids handles the distribution of the movie in North America. Godzilla recently celebrated his 72nd birthday, yet Yamazaki has revitalized one of the longest-running franchises in movie history.

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No live-action foreign language film has achieved a larger opening weekend. The only exception is the 2004 film The Passion of the Christ. That film opened with US$83.8 million despite featuring largely Aramaic dialogue. However, Godzilla Minus Zero bested the previous live-action record held by the 2004 film Hero. Hero launched with US$17.9 million at the box office.

The film carries a budget of less than US$20 million. It is expected to surpass the record haul of its predecessor. Godzilla Minus One earned US$57.1 million in the United States and Canada. The earlier film won the Oscar for best visual effects with a modest budget under US$15 million. Godzilla Minus Zero has already grossed about US$17 million in Japan over the weekend.

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Global Release Strategy and Stakeholder Reactions

The weekend marked the widest North American release for an Indian film. Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is a Hindi-language epic based on Indian mythology. It serves as the first part of two films and is the most expensive Indian film ever made. Sony Pictures distributed the film in North America. Ramayana launched with US$8.7 million domestically and US$32 million in India.

Both Godzilla Minus Zero and Ramayana utilized a global release strategy. They debuted in their home countries simultaneously as they reached American audiences. Koji Ueda, president of Toho Global, commented on the success. He stated that the historic opening shows how deeply audiences connect with Godzilla.

Ueda emphasized that the first near-simultaneous global release was built on the belief in audience connection. The film premiered last month at the New York Film Festival. It has received strong reviews from both critics and audiences. The movie holds a 90 per cent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences gave it an "A" CinemaScore.

Box Office Impact and Format Performance

Both Godzilla Minus Zero and Ramayana were filmed for IMAX screens. Yamazaki's film received an early IMAX-only release on a Tuesday. Both productions benefited greatly from large-format presentations. Godzilla Minus Zero generated US$21.3 million globally from IMAX. This amount represents 34 per cent of its total box office take.

The massive success poses an awkward comparison for Hollywood. Warner Bros. and Legendary are scheduled to release Godzilla x Kong: Supernova in March. That film will be an English-language entry in the franchise. The current result may whet audiences' appetites for more international Godzilla content.

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Other films faced steeper challenges in the competitive box office. Warner Bros. animated The Cat in the Hat movie opened with US$20.5 million. The film features the voice of Bill Hader. It also earned US$10 million overseas. The animated Cat in the Hat was made for US$86 million. It drummed up only modest interest from moviegoers.

Reviews for The Cat in the Hat were poor. The film holds a 44 per cent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It follows the Mike Myers-led 2003 live-action film adaptation. Laika's stop motion animated fantasy Wildwood held well with audiences. Wildwood dipped just 22 per cent in its third weekend. It earned US$7 million and reached a cumulative total of $39.8 million domestically.

Emerging Contenders and Awards Season

Third place went to Angel Studios' Drummer Boy. The Revolutionary War-set musical earned US$9.3 million on its opening weekend. The film's music also topped the iTunes chart. One of the weekend's biggest successes was Wild Horse Nine. Martin McDonagh directed this dark comedy about two CIA officers.

John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell star in the film. It opened with US$6 million domestically and US$6.6 million internationally. This result is a stellar outcome for an awards movie. It is also a personal best for director Martin McDonagh. The film launched in 1,100 domestic theatres. The number of theatres will roughly double next weekend.

Wild Horse Nine premiered at the Venice Film Festival. It has been viewed as a top Oscar contender. The reception from audiences will likely boost its awards cause. The film is a Searchlight Pictures release. Another pair of potential Oscar contenders also achieved good starts in limited release.