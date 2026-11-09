Goh Pei Ming on Scams, Family Policy, and His New Role in Singapore

Senior Minister of State Goh Pei Ming discusses the human cost of scams, his military background, and his commitment to family-centric policies in Singapore.

Singapore an Senior Minister of State Goh Pei Ming reflects on the profound human impact of digital fraud after a specific case involving an elderly grandfather who lost over half a million dollars. Despite the financial devastation, the victim struggled to accept he had been tricked, causing significant strain on his family relationships. This incident occurred during a Meet-the-People Session at Marine Parade, where the victim's grandson sought assistance. Even when authorities contacted the Anti-Scam Centre, it took considerable time for the grandfather to acknowledge the deception. For Goh, who also serves as Senior Minister of State for Social and Family Development, this case serves as a sobering reminder that the cost of scams extends far beyond monetary loss.

Goh Pei Ming Reflects on Scam Victims

The elderly victim was still unconvinced by evidence of the fraud, which deeply affected his bond with family members. Goh noted that family relations are particularly precious during senior years, yet scams often damage these vital connections. He spoke to The Straits Times at the Ministry of Social and Family Development building in Caldecott. His comments came as he reviewed his political journey following the 2025 General Election. In July, he was promoted to handle portfolios in both the Home Affairs and Social and Family Development ministries. This dual role requires addressing diverse issues ranging from fire safety to early childhood education challenges.

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Legislative Actions Against Fraud Networks

Goh joined the Home Affairs ministry in 2025, a year marked by a positive shift in Singapore's scam statistics. The number of scam cases fell for the first time in eight years. Total financial losses from scams dropped 18 percent, down from the record high of $1.1 billion lost in 2024. These improvements are linked to new legislative measures passed in September. The legislation allows authorities to jail those who supply online accounts on platforms like Carousell, TikTok, Telegram, and Meta to criminals. This legal framework helps dismantle the infrastructure used by fraudsters.

Stakeholder Cooperation and Prevention

The new system shares critical data with the government and its partners. This includes information on culprits' identities, bank accounts, phone lines, and online accounts. Stakeholders such as banks use this information to stop the flow of scam monies. They can suspend accounts that may potentially be used for scams even before the money is moved. Goh explained that this proactive approach allows them to disable potential scammers' networks before harm occurs. It also helps dismantle the fraudsters' existing infrastructure more effectively.

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Military Background Informs Policy Work

Goh brings extensive experience from his previous career in the Singapore Armed Forces. He rose to the rank of Chief of Staff - Joint Staff in the SAF. In this role, he coordinated efforts between the army, navy, and air force. His responsibilities included handling resource management for the armed forces and overseeing joint operations. He also engaged with foreign counterparts and organized large events such as the National Day Parade. Additionally, he tackled national crises, including the outbreak of Covid-19 in migrant workers' dormitories. This background provided a good grounding for his current decision-making and leadership style.

Family Values Drive Policy Goals

Family remains the common thread in Goh's work across his two portfolios. He finds it meaningful to implement policies that have a direct impact on Singaporean families. His approach is shaped by his three children, aged 12, nine, and six. He wants to help shape policies so they will have a secure future. Goh aims to do work that he can explain clearly to his own children. If a policy is too complicated for them to understand, he considers it flawed. He feels a heavy responsibility with his senior title. He believes he must work harder to live up to expectations in both ministries. His grassroots experience in East Coast for 17 years continues to inform his community engagement.