Gojek Driver Charges Uncompleted Trip: User Disputes $9.80 Fee

Gojek user Ling reports being charged $9.80 for a ride that never occurred, raising concerns about driver conduct and platform accountability.

Gojek driver conduct and fare transparency have come under scrutiny after a user reported being charged for a trip that never happened. Ling, a resident who contacted the media platform Stomp, described a frustrating experience where he and his wife were billed $9.80 despite the ride never commencing.

The incident highlights growing concerns among consumers about the reliability of ride-hailing platforms. Ling emphasized that he and his wife felt cheated after the unexpected charge appeared on their accounts, prompting him to share his story to warn other commuters about potential unethical practices by drivers.

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The Incident And Pickup Process

Ling booked a Gojek ride because he needed assistance traveling to a temple, citing difficulties with walking long distances. He and his wife arrived at the designated pick-up location promptly to avoid incurring waiting charges from the driver. The location was the HDB Hub carpark entrance, a spot Ling described as easy to identify and the only clear pick-up point in that area.

After waiting for approximately 10 minutes, Ling did not see the vehicle arrive. Despite calling the driver and clearly communicating their exact waiting location, no vehicle appeared. The absence of the driver at the known pick-up point left the couple confused and concerned about the status of their booking.

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Unauthorized Charge And Receipt

To the couple's surprise, Ling received an electronic receipt indicating that the trip had been completed. The receipt showed a total fare of $9.80, a charge that Ling disputed immediately as the ride never took place. This electronic confirmation contradicted the reality of the situation, where no transportation was provided.

Ling noted that the driver had apparently indicated that the ride was completed through the app, which triggered the automatic charge. This discrepancy between the app's status and the physical reality of the event forms the core of the dispute. Ling insisted that they had fulfilled their end of the agreement by being present at the correct location.

Gojek Response And Investigation

In response to Stomp on Nov 6, a Gojek spokesperson stated that the company takes all disputes seriously. The spokesperson confirmed that after communicating with both parties involved in the incident, Gojek considers this matter to be resolved. This statement suggests that the company has conducted its internal review of the case.

Gojek had initiated contact earlier in the timeline, with a representative calling Ling on Nov 4 to inquire about the details of the incident. The representative promised to provide an update on the investigation outcome, indicating that the company was actively reviewing the driver's actions and the app's transaction records.

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Call For Ethical Standards

Ling expressed hope that sharing his experience would alert other commuters to similar issues within the ride-hailing industry. He emphasized that he and his wife only believe in earning a living in an honest way, both as consumers and in general societal interactions.

The user's primary concern was to prevent other customers from facing similar situations. He described the incident as an unethical practice and hoped that greater awareness would lead to better accountability for drivers. His story serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of verifying ride status and reporting discrepancies promptly to platform support.