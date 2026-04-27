Gold Land Cast Reveals What They'd Do With Millions in Gold

The stars of the new Disney+ K-drama 'Gold Land' discuss their characters and what they would do if they unexpectedly came into a fortune in gold bars, revealing surprising insights into greed, morality, and the allure of wealth.

The cast of the upcoming Disney+ K-drama ' Gold Land ' recently shared their thoughts on what they would do if they found themselves in possession of a fortune in gold bars.

The series centers around Kim Hui-ju, played by Park Bo-young, an airport security officer who unexpectedly comes into possession of 150 billion won (approximately $129 million) worth of illegally smuggled gold. The drama explores themes of greed, obsession, and the corrupting influence of wealth. During a press conference, the actors discussed how the experience of working with the prop gold impacted their perspectives.

Park Bo-young admitted to initially wanting to keep the gold, experiencing a vicarious thrill through her character, but ultimately realized the anxiety and unhappiness it would bring. She stated she would donate a portion of the wealth if she actually possessed it. Lee Hyun-wook, playing Hui-ju’s boyfriend, confessed to being curious about how much he could spend and ‘flex’ with such a large sum, while also considering charitable donations.

Moon Jeong-hee, portraying Hui-ju’s mother, revealed that even seeing the prop gold triggered a surprising sense of greed within her. Lee Kwang-soo, the antagonist of the series, jokingly stated he would return the gold and accept any offered reward. The actors also discussed the physical transformations they underwent for their roles. Park Bo-young intentionally lost weight to portray the stressed and worn-down Hui-ju, opting for minimal makeup to emphasize her character’s exhaustion.

Kim Sung-cheol similarly embraced a natural look, using only sunscreen for his role as a debt collector. Jeong-hee’s frail appearance on screen was unintentionally influenced by the recent loss of her beloved pet dog, adding a layer of emotional resonance to her performance. A playful debate also arose regarding the origin of the antagonist’s distinctive gold tooth gems, with Lee Kwang-soo claiming he conceived the idea, while director Kim Sung-hoon playfully disputed the claim.

The series promises a compelling exploration of human nature when confronted with immense wealth and the moral dilemmas that arise





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