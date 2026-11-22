Gold prices recover from an 8% weekly slump as Scott Bessent warns against Fed overtightening, driving spot gold to US$3,578 in Singapore while Treasury yields fall.

Gold prices staged a significant recovery on Wednesday, rising as much as 1.3% to reach approximately US$3,582 per ounce. This rebound marks a crucial shift in market sentiment, reversing the steep 9% weekly decline that had dragged spot gold down to a fourteen-month low. Traders are actively scaling back their expectations for near-term interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, a change in outlook that has provided immediate relief to the bullion market.

Gold Market Rebound Driven by Rate Cut Speculation

Spot gold climbed to US$3,578.24 an ounce in Singapore, reflecting a 1.1% gain at 8:26 am local time. This price action is directly linked to traders paring back bets on monetary tightening following widespread concerns about artificial intelligence spending. These concerns rippled across global financial markets, causing technology stocks to plunge and prompting a reassessment of future inflation trajectories. The resulting shift in risk appetite has allowed non-yielding assets like gold to regain ground after weeks of heavy selling pressure.

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Scott Bessent Warns Fed Against Overtightening

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issued a stark warning that the Federal Reserve risks jeopardizing the US economy by overtightening monetary policy. His comments come in response to latest inflation data, suggesting that aggressive rate hikes could stifle growth. Bessent previously attempted to rein in elevated long-term borrowing costs, a move that sent yields lower in August and sparked a brief rally in gold prices. His current stance reinforces market expectations that the central bank may need to ease its grip on interest rates sooner than previously anticipated.

Treasury Yields Fall Supporting Bullion Gains

The drop in rate expectations was confirmed by falling Treasury yields across the entire curve on November 20. Policy-sensitive two-year yields ended the session 12 basis points lower, a development that is traditionally positive for non-yielding bullion. As bond yields decrease, the opportunity cost of holding gold declines, making the precious metal more attractive to investors. This mechanical relationship between yields and gold prices has been a key driver of the current price stabilization after the recent sharp correction.

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Long-Term Pressure Persists Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Despite the daily rebound, gold remains under significant medium-term pressure, having fallen by approximately a third since the US-Iran war erupted in late February. Higher energy costs fueled by this conflict have contributed to persistent inflation, which has historically prompted central banks to raise rates. Consequently, spot gold has traded below the US$4,000 support level since November 11. The current price of around US$3,582 represents a fragile recovery in a market still adjusting to the macroeconomic shocks of the ongoing geopolitical conflict.

Precious Metals Rally Alongside Dollar Dip

The recovery in gold was mirrored by gains in other precious metals, indicating broad-based strength in the sector. Silver surged 2.6% to US$42.21 per ounce, recovering from a 15% tumble the previous week. Platinum and palladium also advanced, suggesting that industrial demand concerns are being overshadowed by monetary policy expectations. Meanwhile, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1% after rising 0.6% last week, as a weaker greenback further supported higher commodity prices for international buyers.