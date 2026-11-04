Gold holds near US$3,930 as traders weigh US-Iran talks and US midterm elections

Gold traded near US$3,930 as investors monitored US-Iran diplomacy and US midterm elections for signals on rates, inflation and fiscal policy. The metal is down about 25% since late February and nearly 7% in October.

Gold stayed near US$3,930 on Wednesday as traders tracked US-Iran talks and US midterm elections for clues on interest rates, inflation and fiscal policy. Spot gold was 0.2% higher at US$3,938.47 an ounce at 8.17am in Singapore.

Silver was steady at US$49.81, while platinum and palladium edged higher. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, a gauge of the US currency, was 0.1% lower after rising 0.3% in the previous session. Voters were casting ballots in midterm elections that will determine who controls the House and the Senate. The outcome is likely to shape the US fiscal policy outlook, indirectly affecting gold.

Also read Iran Demands US Action to Open Strait of Hormuz

Oil Prices React to US-Iran Diplomatic Tensions

Oil swung on mixed signals from diplomacy, with fresh mediator proposals and reported US strikes on Qeshm raising tensions, but hopes of a peaceful deal eased prices. Tehran and Washington are reviewing fresh proposals from mediators on how to resolve their differences and avoid a return to all-out war, according to a diplomat briefed on the matter. That came after limited US airstrikes.

Advertisement

Oil prices had soared over October on worsening tensions but sharply reversed course this week on signs the White House is willing to allow more time for a diplomatic resolution. Crude and gold have mostly moved in opposite directions in recent weeks, with elevated energy prices fuelling expectations of tighter monetary policy, a headwind for the non-yielding metal.

The precious metal slumped almost 7% in October, slipping below the US$4,000 an ounce threshold at the end of the month when a retreat from AI prompted investors to liquidate bullion holdings to cover losses elsewhere. It is down around 25% since the US-Iran conflict erupted in late February, as accelerating inflation has spurred tighter monetary policy.

Gold Tracks Conflicting Signals on Middle East Talks

Gold has fallen about 25% since late February and nearly 7% in October, as higher energy costs and tighter policy hurt demand for the non-yielding metal. The precious metal's movement has been choppy this week on conflicting signals on the progress of US-Iran talks, making the impact of energy prices on inflation difficult to gauge. Traders continued to track diplomacy efforts in the Middle East.