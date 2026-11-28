Jury members for the Golden Singa Awards 2026 discuss the rigorous selection process, highlighting difficult categories like Best Visual Effects and the commitment of panelists including Kara Wai and Zhang Songwen.

Organizers of the Golden Singa Awards 2026 have provided an inside look at the intense deliberation process behind the selection of this year's winners. The international film awards, organized by NoonTalk Media and supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority, will celebrate excellence in Chinese-language film and entertainment at the Resorts World Sentosa Convention Centre on November 28.

Jury Composition and Six Hour Discussion

The jury panel for the Golden Singa Awards 2026 featured a distinguished group of industry leaders representing Hong Kong, mainland China, and Taiwan. The diverse group included American actress Shannon Lee, Chinese actors Zhang Songwen and Yu Nan, Taiwanese directors Chen Yu-hsun and Lee You-ning, alongside Hong Kong-based film director Peter Pau, music producer Chris Babida, and actor Tse Kwan Ho. These individuals gathered to evaluate nominees who had received their works approximately two months prior to the selection process.

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During a press conference held on November 28, Zhang Songwen revealed that the panel dedicated nearly six hours to discussing the nominees the previous evening. Although Songwen described himself as the least experienced member of the jury, he expressed gratitude that his professional opinions were respected during the extensive deliberations. The lengthy timeframe underscores the seriousness with which the Golden Singa Awards approach the recognition of cinematic achievement in the Chinese language film sector.

Most Challenging Categories for Voting

Identifying the most difficult categories to decide upon proved to be a significant part of the jury's experience. Zhang Songwen noted that it was particularly challenging to reach a consensus on four specific areas: Best Original Score, Best Screenplay, Best Action Design, and Best Cinematography. These categories often involve subjective artistic interpretations, making the voting process more complex than others with more objective criteria.

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For the Best Visual Effects category, the decision-making process was even more arduous, requiring three separate rounds of voting. Kara Wai explained that the category demanded technical expertise and frequently resulted in differing viewpoints among the judges. The panel engaged in repeated discussions, re-voting, and efforts to persuade one another before finally arriving at a decision, highlighting the technical complexity involved in modern film production.

Professionalism and Sleep Sacrifices by Judges

The commitment to professionalism was a central theme among the jury members, with some making significant personal sacrifices to fulfill their duties. Kara Wai, a sixty-year-old veteran, emphasized that serving on the jury required her to sacrifice precious sleep amid her busy filming schedule and script-reading obligations. She stressed that judges must be professional and cannot vote casually, viewing any lack of seriousness as irresponsible to both herself and the nominees.

Kara Wai added that while there will always be winners and those who did not win, the outcome does not necessarily reflect the quality of the work. She suggested that sometimes the decision is simply a matter of preference. She offered encouragement to nominees who did not win, hoping the results would not affect their confidence and that they would be recognized in future award ceremonies.

Faster Decisions and Career Insights

In contrast to the technical categories, the Best Actor and Best Actress categories were settled relatively quickly. Kara Wai noted that these performances required only one and two rounds of voting, respectively, suggesting a more immediate consensus among the judges regarding the top acting talents. This efficiency allowed the panel to move swiftly through these highly competitive and prestigious categories.

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Shannon Lee, who arrived early on the morning of the discussions, described the process as a time-consuming but enjoyable experience. She noted that while it took time to reach a decision, the panel came together in a lovely way to decide the recipients of the awards. Meanwhile, Yu Nan viewed awards as a stepping stone in an actor's career and appreciated the insight the jury role provided into how her own films might be evaluated. She expressed hope that the Golden Singa Awards would highlight the sincere storytelling and performances of the nominated artists.