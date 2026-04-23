Goldman Sachs Reaches Preliminary Settlement in 1MDB Shareholder Lawsuit

Goldman Sachs has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging fraud related to its work with the 1Malaysia Development Fund (1MDB), a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund at the center of a major corruption scandal. The agreement, filed in court on April 22nd, requires preliminary approval by May 20th, with terms remaining undisclosed. This follows previous settlements with US authorities and marks a significant step in resolving the legal fallout from the 1MDB affair.

Goldman Sachs , a leading global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm, has reached a preliminary agreement to settle a significant class-action lawsuit brought by shareholders alleging fraud related to its involvement with the 1 Malaysia Development Fund ( 1MDB ).

The lawsuit centered on accusations that Goldman Sachs misled investors regarding its role in the complex financial dealings of 1MDB, a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund that subsequently became the focal point of a massive international corruption scandal. The agreement, disclosed in a court filing on April 22nd in Manhattan federal court, signals a potential resolution to a long-standing legal battle that has significantly impacted the bank’s reputation and financial standing.

Both Goldman Sachs and the shareholder group, spearheaded by the Swedish pension fund Sjunde AP-Fonden, have indicated their intention to seek preliminary approval of the settlement by May 20th. While the specific terms of the agreement remain confidential at this time, the settlement represents a further step in addressing the fallout from the 1MDB scandal, which has implicated high-ranking officials and triggered investigations across multiple jurisdictions.

The origins of the 1MDB scandal trace back to 2009 when then-Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, with the assistance of financier Jho Low, established the fund with the stated goal of fostering economic development within Malaysia. However, investigations by US and Malaysian authorities revealed a systematic scheme to divert approximately US$4.5 billion from 1MDB into a network of offshore bank accounts and shell companies linked to Jho Low.

This illicit flow of funds allegedly benefited individuals connected to the fund and facilitated extravagant personal spending. Goldman Sachs played a central role in underwriting and arranging bond offerings for 1MDB, and shareholders argued that the bank failed to adequately scrutinize the fund’s operations and concealed its knowledge of the fraudulent activities. The shareholders contended that Goldman Sachs actively promoted its risk management capabilities while simultaneously facilitating and profiting from the very fraud that ultimately undermined investor confidence.

The revelation of these alleged misdeeds led to a substantial decline in Goldman Sachs’ share price as investors reassessed the bank’s integrity and risk controls. The lawsuit alleged that Goldman Sachs knowingly participated in a scheme to defraud investors, breaching its fiduciary duties and causing significant financial harm. This proposed settlement builds upon previous resolutions reached by Goldman Sachs regarding the 1MDB scandal.

In 2020, the bank agreed to pay US$2.9 billion in penalties and have its Malaysian unit plead guilty to criminal wrongdoing to resolve investigations conducted by the US Department of Justice and other regulatory bodies. This earlier settlement involved admissions of guilt and a commitment to enhance its compliance procedures.

Furthermore, in May 2024, a federal judge in Brooklyn, New York, formally dismissed the US criminal case against Goldman Sachs after the bank successfully completed a three-year deferred prosecution agreement. The completion of this agreement signified that Goldman Sachs had met the conditions set forth by the Department of Justice, including implementing robust internal controls and cooperating with ongoing investigations.

However, the class-action lawsuit brought by shareholders represented a separate legal challenge, seeking compensation for the financial losses suffered as a result of the alleged fraud. The current agreement-in-principle suggests that Goldman Sachs is seeking to resolve all outstanding legal claims related to the 1MDB scandal and move forward with a renewed focus on rebuilding trust with investors and stakeholders.

The final approval of the settlement will be subject to court review and may be influenced by feedback from shareholders and other interested parties. The outcome of this case will likely have lasting implications for the regulatory oversight of investment banks and their involvement in sovereign wealth funds





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Goldman Sachs 1MDB Malaysia Fraud Lawsuit

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