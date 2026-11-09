Goldman Sachs Survey Reveals Private Equity Resilience Amid AI Infrastructure Boom

An 84% majority of institutional investors plan to maintain private market allocations despite exit delays. Singapore emerges as a top hub amid rising AI infrastructure demand and geopolitical risks.

The global landscape for private equity investment is shifting significantly in response to macroeconomic pressures and technological disruptions, yet institutional capital remains largely committed to the sector. According to a comprehensive analysis by Goldman Sachs, approximately 84% of institutional investors intend to keep or increase their private market allocations despite facing substantial headwinds.

Survey Data Highlights Investor Resilience

This determination comes from the Goldman Sachs 2026 Global Alternatives Survey, which gathered perspectives from 255 limited partners and other institutional investors between June and August 2026. The respondents represent a massive pool of capital, with twenty percent of them managing more than US$100 billion (S$128 billion) in assets globally. The geographic distribution of these respondents included forty-three percent from the Americas, forty percent from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and seventeen percent from the Asia-Pacific region.

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Financial data from the survey indicates that thirty-seven percent of investors plan to allocate more money to private markets than they did in the previous year, while forty-seven percent intend to maintain their current investment pace. Only eleven percent expect to reduce their exposure. This collective stance underscores a belief that long-term value creation in private markets outweighs the current difficulties in realizing returns.

Exit Delays Constrain New Commitments

Private markets consist of investments that are not traded openly on stock exchanges, such as private equity, private credit, infrastructure, and certain property investments. Unlike liquid assets such as shares in DBS, Singapore Airlines, or Singtel, these investments offer access to opportunities beyond listed shares and bonds but are harder to value and sell. Investors may have to wait longer to get their money back, a reality that is currently impacting strategic planning.

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The primary constraint on new commitments is the slower pace of distributions, which are payments made by investment funds to investors from income or sale proceeds. Thirty-five percent of respondents cited a lack of distributions as a factor affecting their investment plans, an increase from thirty-one percent in 2025. Jeff Fine, global co-head of alternatives capital formation at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, noted that the combination of geopolitical tensions and elevated rates has slowed traditional exits.

AI Infrastructure Drives New Opportunities

Despite these challenges, fresh investment opportunities are emerging, particularly in the race to build infrastructure for artificial intelligence. The increasing demand for computing power and data centers, driven partly by AI, is creating specific avenues for capital deployment. Marc Nachmann, global head of asset and wealth management at Goldman Sachs, stated that confidence in private markets remains intact, but investors are becoming more selective.

Investors are increasingly focusing on fund managers with the ability to create value within their holdings and deliver targeted returns. Forty-three percent of respondents in the survey had a more favorable outlook for infrastructure than a year earlier, while only seven percent had a less favorable view. This sector includes assets such as transport networks, utilities, and facilities that support the broader economy, positioning it as a critical component of the next deployment phase.

Singapore Remains a Regional Crown Jewel

In the context of regional dynamics, Singapore continues to solidify its position as a premier destination for capital. Despite a sharp decline in private equity deal value across the broader region, Singapore remains a "crown jewel" for private equity investments in South-east Asia. This status is attributed to its political stability, transparent legal system, and position as a regional financial hub, which offer investors a degree of security amid global uncertainty.

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A separate report by KPMG and findings from EY reinforce this dominance, with EY noting that Singapore accounted for more than seventy-four percent of the total private equity value in South-East Asia in 2025. This rise mirrors Asia's changing fortunes, as highlighted by Julius Baer Asia head perspectives on wealth management trends. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is also considering wider retail access to private market funds to further deepen the ecosystem.

Geopolitical Risks Define Strategic Outlook

While opportunities exist, significant risks remain on the horizon. Geopolitical tensions are cited as the top risk for the third consecutive year, complicating cross-border capital flows and strategic planning. However, Jeff Fine described the current period as "the most consequential deployment window of the decade," suggesting that the strategic advantages of early positioning in sectors like AI infrastructure and private credit may outweigh the short-term volatility.

As the industry navigates this complex environment, the focus remains on selecting high-quality assets and managers capable of delivering alpha. The interplay between constrained exits and new structural opportunities in technology and infrastructure will likely define the performance of private markets in the coming years. Investors who can adapt to these shifting dynamics are expected to capture the majority of the sector's growth potential.