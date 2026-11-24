Shannon Tan secured her LPGA Tour card by finishing joint-second at the final qualifying event in Alabama, becoming the first Singaporean to earn full LPGA Tour status.

Shannon Tan is the first Singaporean golfer to earn LPGA Tour status. She became the first Singaporean to earn an LPGA Tour card after finishing tied-second at the final qualifying event in Alabama.

The 22-year-old recovered from an opening 73 with strong rounds, ending on 22-under 336 and securing a place on next season's LPGA Tour. Tan's success adds to a fast rise since turning professional in 2024, after wins on the LET, the LET Order of Merit title, and Asian Games bronze. SINGAPORE - At the third time of asking, Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan secured her LPGA Tour card, after finishing tied-second.

Also read Shanti Pereira Marries Tan Zong Yang

The 22-year-old shot a bogey-free eight-under 64 on the last day of the event to sign for a 22-under 336 total and place comfortably among the top 25 and ties who earned a spot on the LPGA Tour next season. In doing so, the world No. 64 also made history by becoming the first Singaporean to gain LPGA Tour status.

Advertisement

Tan Overcomes Strong Start in Alabama

In Alabama, Tan produced an impressive turnaround to overcome a difficult start to the competition and achieve her dream of becoming an LPGA player. An opening two-over 73 at Magnolia Grove's Falls Course in the first round left her sitting tied-84th, but she reignited her campaign with a flawless four-under 68 at the Crossings Course.

She carried that momentum into the weekend, firing a five-under 66 at the Falls Course, before surging up the leaderboard with a blistering seven-under 65 at the Crossings Course to make the cut, entering the final round in a tie for fourth, just three strokes shy from overnight leader Megha Ganne. She was in imperious form in the final round and came out firing with a four-birdie blitz, before adding four more birdies down the stretch to punch her ticket to next year's LPGA Tour.

Shannon Tan Finishes Tied Second

Coming in joint second alongside Tan was American Julia Gregg (64), with the duo one stroke behind Ganne (66). She finished one stroke behind American Megha Ganne, who topped the leaderboard on 23-under 335. Tan shared second place with Julia Gregg of the US. This was Tan's third attempt to get onto the top women's professional tour, having contested the final stage of qualifying in 2025 and 2024.

She had missed the cut in her previous two tries, finishing tied-45th in 2025 and joint-94th the year before. This is the latest milestone for Tan since she turned professional in 2024, after becoming the first golfer from the Republic to earn a card on the Ladies European Tour (LET). She quickly made a name for herself, emerging victorious on her LET debut at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open in February 2024.

Advertisement

Tan Claims LET Order of Merit Title

A standout season followed in 2025, during which she won twice on the circuit and finished in the top 10 on six other occasions to claim the LET's Order of Merit, giving her entry into two US Majors - the Women's PGA Championship and Chevron Championship - for the first time. While a win eluded her this season, she still enjoyed an impressive year in which she recorded eight top-10 finishes, including a tied-sixth showing at the Women's British Open in August.

In October, she claimed a historic medal in golf for Singapore at the Asian Games, as she claimed the women's individual bronze at the Kasugai Country Club East Course. She became Singapore's first golf medallist with a bronze in the women's individual event.