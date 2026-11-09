Google Warns Australia Digital Duty of Care Bill Threatens Gmail Access for Minors

Google and Meta warn that Australia's Digital Duty of Care Bill may force Google to block under-18s from Gmail due to intrusive age verification requirements for private communications.

Google has issued a stark warning regarding the proposed Digital Duty of Care legislation in Australia, stating that the new regulatory framework could compel the technology giant to block users under the age of 18 from accessing its Gmail service. This potential restriction stems from the requirement for platforms to implement rigorous age verification measures to prevent minors from encountering harmful content online. The announcement was made on November 9 by Rachel Lord, who serves as the head of policy for Australia and New Zealand for YouTube, during a critical Senate hearing.

Core Regulatory Mechanism and Financial Penalties

The Digital Duty of Care Bill represents a significant shift in how online platforms are regulated within Australia, having already cleared the House of Representatives but now requiring cross-party support in the Senate to become law. The legislation mandates that internet companies demonstrate active steps to remove harmful material from their networks, with severe financial penalties looming for non-compliance. Specifically, companies that fail to adhere to these new standards face fines of up to A$109 million, which converts to approximately S$96 million. This substantial monetary threat is designed to enforce strict adherence to safety protocols across the digital landscape.

Also read England secure record bonus-point victory over Australia in Nations Championship

Google Stakes on Privacy and Intrusive Monitoring Risks

Google's primary concern centers on the technical feasibility and ethical implications of enforcing age checks across personal communication channels. Rachel Lord explicitly stated that a section of the law requiring age assurance where there is a risk of a child seeing pornography could force the company to block access to everyday communication services. She emphasized that such measures would effectively require intrusive monitoring within private communications and private file storage systems. This stance highlights a fundamental conflict between regulatory safety goals and the preservation of user privacy in personal digital interactions.

Advertisement

Industry Coalition Opposes Broad Regulatory Discretion

Google is not acting alone in its opposition, as representatives from major tech competitors Meta, TikTok, and Snap have voiced similar and equally grave concerns during the hearing. These industry leaders argue that the Bill grants regulators excessive and undefined discretion to determine what constitutes harmful content or conduct. This broad power allows for subjective interpretation, which tech companies fear will lead to over-censorship. The uncertainty created by these vague definitions risks chilling online communications, as platforms may choose to preemptively remove benign content to avoid the steep regulatory penalties associated with the new law.

Real-World Impact on Young Users and Future Legislative Steps

The practical outcome of this legislative push could be the exclusion of minors from essential digital tools like email and messaging services, which are often critical for education and personal communication. By mandating age verification for safety, the law might inadvertently restrict access to everyday private services, raising significant free speech concerns among advocates. The Senate hearing continues to examine these competing interests, with the industry demanding clearer guidelines that do not compromise private data. The final passage of the bill will depend on whether policymakers can address these privacy and implementation challenges without stifling digital innovation.