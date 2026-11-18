British chef Gordon Ramsay was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Nov 18. He celebrated his TV and restaurant legacy with guests.

British chef Gordon Ramsay secured his permanent place in Hollywood history on Nov 18 when he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. The ceremony celebrated his more than 25-year career in television and his extensive success in the global restaurant industry. Ramsay stood at the podium to accept the award, marking a significant milestone for the 60-year-old celebrity chef.

Chef Ramsay Announces Saturday Egg Service

During the event, Ramsay shared his plans to maintain a personal connection with the public by regularly interacting with visitors at his new star. He joked that he intends to polish the star every Saturday at 9am for the rest of his life. He further announced that he would set up a mobile kitchen at the location to serve incredible soft scrambled eggs to the general public.

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Ramsay expressed deep gratitude for the recognition, describing himself as the luckiest chef on the planet. He noted that the award validates his ability to pursue the career he has dreamed of for decades. The chef has won a BAFTA and has been a central figure in numerous popular cooking shows over the years.

Guests Praise Television Empire and Unique Style

Notable guests in attendance offered high praise for Ramsay's unique contribution to the entertainment industry. English restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump, a long-time friend of the chef, stated that unique is the word that best describes him. Joel McHale, an actor and comedian, described Ramsay as television gold and noted that he has built a massive empire.

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McHale emphasized that Ramsay has become one of the most famous people on the planet, a statement he insisted was not a joke. The recognition highlights his transition from a culinary expert to a global media personality. His career began to gain significant national attention in 1999 when he appeared as the head chef in the British miniseries Boiling Point.

Ramsay Details Culinary Training and Restaurant Holdings

Ramsay's culinary foundation was built through rigorous training under some of the most acclaimed chefs in the world. He trained in London with Albert Roux and Marco Pierre White, and later studied in France under Guy Savoy and Joel Robuchon. This background allowed him to build a diverse restaurant empire that includes several Michelin-starred establishments.

Key venues in his portfolio include Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in Chelsea, London, and Petrus by Gordon Ramsay in Belgravia, London. He also operates Le Pressoir d'Argent Gordon Ramsay in Bordeaux, France. These establishments serve as testaments to his high standards in fine dining and culinary excellence across different international markets.

Mentorship and Legacy for Aspiring Chefs

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the Walk of Fame on behalf of the City of Los Angeles, ensuring the ceremony maintains its high standards. Ramsay, who is the husband of cookbook author Tana Ramsay and father of six, spoke about his approach to teaching the next generation. He emphasized that mentorship and tough love will always be a core part of his professional legacy.

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Ramsay explained that one can train a palate and rise from nothing to become an extraordinary chef. He stated that he wants to share these critical moments with aspiring chefs and takes their careers very personally. This commitment to education underscores his desire to impact the culinary world beyond just running successful businesses.