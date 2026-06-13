Government and Local Communities Can Achieve Better Outcomes for Residents and Businesses

National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat emphasizes the importance of partnership between the Government and local communities in placemaking, which can lead to better outcomes for residents and businesses.

During his ministerial community visit to the Changi ward of Pasir Ris-Changi GRC on Saturday, National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat said residents and local businesses can benefit when they work together with the Government in placemaking.

Partnership between the Government and communities to create synergies between local infrastructure developments and events can benefit both residents and heartland businesses, said Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat. Placemaking refers to the proactive management of spaces to make it better through various means such as infrastructural improvements, event organising, and engagements. Chee was addressing residents and heartland merchants during the visit.

During the visit, he witnessed the launch of the Changi Delights Card, a community initiative that gives Pasir-Ris Changi residents discounts of between 5 and 50 per cent at participating neighbourhood businesses, including 27 merchants. Lee said the initiative was born out of her conversations with residents and local business owners who gave feedback on their respective needs for access to more affordable goods and services, and higher footfall for their businesses.

This should be a perpetual programme that we hope to bring benefits to all residents and merchants in the Changi constituency, she said. During his visit, Chee was also given an update on a new community hub, about the size of two basketball courts, located between Jalan Batalong and Flora Road. Lee said the location was chosen as residents from the condominiums and landed estates there have limited access to communal space.

Once completed, the new hub will serve as a gathering point for residents to participate in various community events and programmes. Planning for the hub is still underway, but Lee said it will be driven by feedback from the residents, including the activities and programmes that residents and grassroots volunteers wish to have. Noting this, Chee said: This is what we want to do.

It is not just to have the infrastructure, but importantly to make good use of the infrastructure by organising events, or what we call placemaking, adding that partnership between the Government and local community is important. Whether it is to improve the local infrastructure, facilities, place making, and activities, or to address cost of living concerns, this requires us to work closely.

The Government needs to have good policies but the local community can also do something to help the residents in the way which the government cannot do on our own. This partnership will help to bring about better outcomes for residents and demonstrates a We First society where the Government, in partnership with businesses, community groups, and people, jointly produce good outcomes for the society, he said





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