Government Offers Temporary Support to Transport Providers Amid Rising Fuel Costs

The government is providing temporary financial assistance to transport service providers, including school bus operators, social service agencies, and long-term care providers, to offset rising fuel costs and ensure continued service availability. This support, effective from April to June, represents 13% of fare revenues and aims to maintain fare stability and protect vulnerable populations.

The government is stepping in to provide temporary financial assistance to transport service providers facing increased operational costs due to rising fuel prices . This support, effective between April and June, aims to alleviate the burden on these providers and ensure the continued availability of essential transport services for various segments of the population.

The Ministry of Education (MOE), Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), and the Ministry of Health (MOH) jointly announced the initiative on Thursday, April 9th, highlighting its focus on maintaining affordable transport options for students, seniors, patients, and individuals with disabilities. The assistance will be equivalent to 13 percent of transport fare revenues for government-contracted or subsidized service providers during the specified three-month period, ensuring they can absorb some of the impact from the volatile fuel market. This measure aims to prevent drastic fare hikes in the short term, giving both providers and users time to adjust to changing economic conditions. It is hoped that the assistance will provide a buffer against potential fare increases, particularly if fuel prices remain high beyond June. The government ministries emphasized the importance of fare stability during this period, recognizing the critical role transport plays in the daily lives of many citizens.\Specific sectors will receive targeted support from their respective ministries. The MOE will focus on assisting school bus operators serving primary and special education (SPED) schools. This support is designed to benefit parents and caregivers, giving them the necessary time to adapt to potential fare adjustments should fuel prices remain a challenge. Furthermore, the existing support systems for SPED students and students under the MOE Financial Assistance Scheme will remain in place, guaranteeing continued access to affordable transportation. The MSF will channel support to Social Service Agencies (SSAs) that offer MSF-funded disability services and leverage the Enabling Transport Subsidy for client transportation, including services like Day Activity Centres and Sheltered Workshops. These agencies are expected to pass on the grant to their contracted transport operators, thereby ensuring that individuals with disabilities continue to have access to necessary transport. This targeted approach recognizes the unique needs of these vulnerable groups and aims to shield them from the full impact of increased transportation costs. The support reflects a broader commitment to inclusive social services and accessible community participation.\The MOH will direct its support towards Long-Term Care (LTC) and Community Dialysis service providers. These organizations are vital in providing regular transport for seniors and patients, including MOH-funded Senior Care Centres, Medical Escort and Transport operators, Day Hospices, and Community Dialysis centers. This measure assures seniors and patients that the cost of their care will remain affordable during this challenging period. The ministries further highlighted that subsidies for long-term care services will be enhanced starting from July 2026, as previously announced in Budget 2025, demonstrating a longer-term strategy to address the affordability of healthcare and related services. The comprehensive support package demonstrates the government's commitment to mitigating the effects of rising fuel costs on essential services and vulnerable populations. It reflects a proactive approach to maintain the stability of the transport sector and ensure that critical services remain accessible and affordable for those who rely on them. The measures are temporary, recognizing that longer-term solutions may be required depending on the volatility of fuel prices and the evolving economic landscape





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